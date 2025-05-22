‘Bella Notte’ Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita

Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, has announced “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.

“This monthly event will help keep the arts alive and vibrant in Santa Clarita while also supporting a locally-owned business that has served the community for more than two decades,” said Josh Wentz, founder and artistic director of Mission Opera. “It’s a chance to enjoy an evening of unparalleled entertainment and dining, all while making a meaningful impact on the community you love.”

This event will be held 6:30 p.m. every third Saturday of the month at Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, 27911 Seco Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.

Cost is $85 per person with alcoholic drinks separate.

Guests will enjoy an authentic Italian meal, fine wine and handcrafted cocktails as professional opera singers provide live entertainment in an intimate setting. Proceeds from Bella Notte help support Mission Opera’s high-quality, accessible productions, meant to foster a deeper appreciation of music and performing arts throughout the Los Angeles Metro area’s most underserved communities. The nonprofit is also a haven for emerging local artists and those pursuing jobs in all levels of production. A portion of the Bella Notte funds will also go toward expanding the foundation’s reach.

By hosting Bella Notte, Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant is expanding its role as a supporter of the arts, providing a welcoming space where music and culinary arts converge. As a staple in Santa Clarita since 2005, it is more than just a restaurant, it’s a community hub where friends and families gather to enjoy the best of Italian cuisine.

For more information visit www.missionopera.com or OnTheStage.

