Bella Vida Holds Special ‘Drive-Thru Celebration’ for Fourth of July

The SCV Senior Center’s popular lunch service for seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley held a special “Drive Thru Celebration” for the Fourth of July.

Special Bella Vida Hot Dogs, Fourth of July musical marches, and a parade of senior guests – over 450 in total enjoyed the festivities and meals. The area was brimming with red, white, and blue decorations and volunteers dressed in festive patriotic outfits.

John Swinford performed favorite Fourth of July tunes on the Grand Piano in the parking lot as hundreds of guests picked up delicious lunches for Thursday and Friday, along with Bella Vida Dogs in celebration of our nation’s birthday.

The SCV Senior Center is providing over 1,100 meals a day to seniors in the Santa Clarita Valley – both Drive Thru and Meals on Wheels.

For more information and to support the Senior Center, visit www.scv-seniorcenter.org or call (661) 259-9444.