Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020

An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Amidst a sea of flags and patriotic decorations hundreds of seniors queued up in their vehicles to recognize and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Senior Center CEO Kevin MacDonald opened the ceremony and expressed gratitude for the fallen and all veterans as well as acknowledging Senior Center veterans.
Although in their cars and from a distance, guests’ voices could poignantly be heard accompanying maestro John Swinford performing the National Anthem.
Greg Nutter, Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient and Ken Asam, Air Force veteran and Senior Center Veterans Committee Chair solemnly lowered the flag to half staff.
Army Veteran Greg Nutter (left) and Air Force Veteran Ken Asam (right) salute those who died in service to our country at the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Many veterans stood outside their vehicles to salute.
Drive-Thru volunteer Ashley Ahmadi said, “I think so many of the seniors truly appreciated the ceremony and I know they loved the music so very much. It was a lovely and meaningful way to pay our respects.”
The Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
The Bella Vida Senior Center felt it vital to find a way to have a Memorial Day Tribute in spite of and especially because of these unusual times. Although apart, seniors came together to commemorate this special day.
John Swinford performs the National Anthem and patriotic tunes at the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Science progresses in incremental steps. How long did it take to realize Earth was not the center of the universe, or what goes up must come down? Science is slow, like watching molasses flow or grass grow.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,063 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced the launch of Virtual Senior Day presented by Chipotle, a social initiative that recognizes high school seniors who missed out on their final season of lacrosse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Friday it is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so Californians can delay or avoid a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
