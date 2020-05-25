Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020

An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Amidst a sea of flags and patriotic decorations hundreds of seniors queued up in their vehicles to recognize and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Senior Center CEO Kevin MacDonald opened the ceremony and expressed gratitude for the fallen and all veterans as well as acknowledging Senior Center veterans.

Although in their cars and from a distance, guests’ voices could poignantly be heard accompanying maestro John Swinford performing the National Anthem.

Greg Nutter, Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient and Ken Asam, Air Force veteran and Senior Center Veterans Committee Chair solemnly lowered the flag to half staff.

Many veterans stood outside their vehicles to salute.

Drive-Thru volunteer Ashley Ahmadi said, “I think so many of the seniors truly appreciated the ceremony and I know they loved the music so very much. It was a lovely and meaningful way to pay our respects.”

The Bella Vida Senior Center felt it vital to find a way to have a Memorial Day Tribute in spite of and especially because of these unusual times. Although apart, seniors came together to commemorate this special day.