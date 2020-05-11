Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald

|
|
|
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Friday, May 8, 2020
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
The planned upgrades include a new, 400-square-foot covered vehicle wash rack, replacement of damaged asphalt in the parking lot, and 12 additional parking spaces for customers and staff.
To date, Public Health has identified 31,677 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, including 732 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,530 deaths countywide.
California now has 66,680 confirmed cases and 2,745 deaths from COVID-19. Among healthcare workers, local health departments have reported 7,160 confirmed positive cases and 38 deaths statewide.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
According to the complaint, Apple is accused of knowingly selling and marketing a defective product.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
California has had 64,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,678 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Saturday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 44 new deaths and 1,011 new cases of COVID-19.
Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Dr. Robert Lewis took up the CEO position at School Day Cafe last December, he did so wanting a challenge.
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
