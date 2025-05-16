‘Beyond the Desk’ Art Exhibit at City Hall First Floor Gallery

The city of Santa Clarita presents its newest art exhibition, “Beyond the Desk,” on view now through Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.

This juried exhibition exclusively features artwork by city of Santa Clarita staff and their families, including children, spouses, siblings, parents and grandparents. A special reception will be held in the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, on Thursday, June 5, 5-8 p.m., where you can meet the artists and enjoy refreshments.

“Beyond the Desk” celebrates the diverse artistic voices within the city’s local workforce and offers a unique opportunity to connect with the creative expressions of those who serve the Santa Clarita community.

The exhibition includes an array of works across a wide variety of mediums and styles, ranging from painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

Among the featured artists is Elle Thompson, Project Technician with Finance. Her work reflects imagery that has lived in her imagination since childhood. Whether it’s the glow of a lighthouse in the distance or the loyal gaze of a dog, each piece comes straight from the heart and have become symbols of comfort, magic and home.

Also included in the exhibition is Antarctic Rockhopper, an acrylic painting by Joel Bareng, Assistant City Engineer with Traffic and Transportation Planning. Based on a digital photograph from the Falkland Islands, the piece brings to life a rockhopper penguin with color and personality, showcasing the beauty of nature and the transformative potential of artistic reinterpretation.

The exhibiting artists include Billie Abreu, Jared Anderson, Michele Arima, Joel Bareng, Leah Becker, Ellen Bernal, Leyan Cooksey, Parrish Cooksey, Jennifer De Avila, Ryan Drake, Dan Duncan, Cailin Garcia, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Damon Letz, Rosemary McCollister, Michelle Miracle, Andy Olson, Christine Phachanh, Kevin Reynolds, Joe Redmond, Georgia Rios, Diana Rodriguez, Andrew Saiz, Christine Saunders, Lone Stamper, Alan Stump, Darlene Stump, Elle Thompson, Alina Vinales and Karolina Wasowicz.

To learn more about “Beyond the Desk” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at ArtistCall@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...