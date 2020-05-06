[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
‘Big Mistake’: Newsom Warns California Businesses That Opened Early
| Wednesday, May 6, 2020
opened early
California Governor Gavin Newsom updates residents on the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

SACRAMENTO — With parts of the economy scheduled for a soft reopening later this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday scolded businesses that opened early and warned they could ultimately jeopardize the state’s coronavirus fight.

In many parts of the state where confirmed cases have been rare, restaurants and barbershops have rebelled against the statewide order and begun serving customers. Newsom urged the rebellious establishments in places like Yuba and Modoc counties to consider the potential consequences of ignoring his newly issued phased-reopening plan.

“They’re making a big mistake,” Newsom told reporters. “They’re putting the public at risk; they’re putting our progress at risk and we’ve been clear about that.”

Far from the full reopening many counties and cities have been pushing for, Newsom on Monday announced retail establishments and others can reopen Friday if they meet conditions set by local public health officials and offer services like curbside pickup and food takeout.

The order also calls for “regional variance” and allows rural counties with few coronavirus cases to potentially go further than urban areas. As has been widely reported, a handful of counties jumped the gun and allowed businesses to reopen well in advance of Newsom’s directive.

Newsom said he’s aware of the early openers and noted that while the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control is openly investigating violators, most business owners are playing by the rules. The first-term governor implored counties and businesses to continue collaborating and trust his administration’s tiered reopening strategy.

It’s been a wave of bad news for California small businesses over the last seven weeks, but Newsom offered a bit of optimism during his hour-long press conference.

After getting $33 billion in loans during the first round of federal pandemic relief, Newsom said the second round of relief has been much more fruitful for the Golden State. With just 60% of the total money released, California businesses have already matched the first batch of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“We are doing much better in this second round,” Newsom said of the relief. “We’re punching above our weight.”

As California begins its economic recovery, local officials from rural counties are warning of severe budget shortages that could soon lead to widescale layoffs for police, fire departments and other core services. Smaller municipalities have yet to receive a slice of California’s $15 billion portion of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, as only counties and cities with populations over 500,000 are eligible for relief.

Now a bipartisan group of 50 lawmakers is pressuring Newsom to backfill the federal relief with state funding and come to the rescue of smaller counties.

According to the letter lawmakers sent Newsom on Tuesday, only six California cities and 16 of 58 counties have benefited from the federal CARES Act.

“Even though the five counties I represent have received nothing, they are stretching their current budgets to continue to meet the demands in public health, emergency response and other essential services without financial assistance,” said Assemblyman Jim Wood, whose district stretches from Santa Rosa north to the Oregon border. “Meanwhile, they are watching their local revenues in a severe decline, so something has to give.”

Meanwhile a battle over beach access between Newsom and Orange County appears to have washed away.

After causing a stir last week by ordering a hard closure of Orange County beaches, Newsom said the cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point — which have sued to stop the order — submitted adequate overcrowding prevention plans and can reopen. The state has also allowed Laguna and San Clemente to open their beaches in limited fashion, essentially nixing the countywide closure in less than a week.

“It’s the spirit of collaboration/cooperation that is necessary as we move forward,” Newsom said of the deals made with the Orange County municipalities.

Counties reported 63 new deaths overnight, pushing the state’s toll to 2,317. California has now confirmed more than 56,000 COVID-19 cases along with 3,369 in hospitals. Newsom said additional testing sites allowed the state to run 100,000 tests in just the last three days, and it has run a total of 780,000.

Despite the stabilization in death and hospitalization rates and the decision to allow retailers to reopen Friday, Newsom had a blunt message to Californians yearning for normalcy.

“We have to maintain the core construct of our stay-at-home orders,” said Newsom. “We’re not going to back normal; it’s back to a new normal with adaptions and modifications until we get to immunity, until we get to a vaccine.”

L.A. County Public Health reported Tuesday the region saw most of the state’s deaths overnight — 58 — and 1,638 new infections even as local officials reveal a “steady and slow path” to gradually reopen retail businesses later this month.

A sixth inmate at the Terminal Island federal prison in San Pedro, south of the city of Los Angeles, has died in an outbreak that has infected 623 inmates — more than 60% of the inmate population — according to county health officials.

But nursing homes have been hit hardest, accounting for the majority of the 647 deaths in communal settings and 49% of all COVID-19 deaths across L.A. County.

So far 6,521 residents and staff at communal settings like nursing homes, county jails and homeless shelters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including over 100 from a homeless shelter in downtown L.A. according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health.

While state officials have provided clear guidelines on reopening the California economy, L.A. County officials remain guarded, offering a trickle of information.

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said county officials will disclose a step-by-step process based on data later this week.

“We can’t let up now,” Solis said Tuesday.

Ferrer said the virus remains prevalent in L.A. County and continues to be dangerous and deadly for vulnerable populations, like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

“We do need to reopen,” Ferrer said. “We have to do it in a thoughtful way. One of the saddest things would be to open too quickly.”

Key indicators public health officials will follow as they gradually allow businesses to reopen include hospital bed and ventilator capacity, personal protective equipment for health care workers and how effective is LA County at slowing the spread of the virus.

— By Nick Cahill and Nathan Solis, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
In my family, several relatives have essential tremors – unintentional shaking of the hands which comes on with age. I recall one day before a haircut, my mom noticed the scissors shaking. Sadly, that was the last haircut she gave me.
Covid Haircut | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
As California prepares to enter Stage 2 of the gradual reopening of the state this Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job may be eligible to receive workers’ compensation.
Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued an order to auto insurance companies to provide refunds to customers because fewer cars are on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Insurance Companies Ordered to Provide Premium Refunds
Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the launch of Lief’s complimentary GMP Starter Kit
Lief Labs Launches Good Manufacturing Practice Starter Kit
‘Big Mistake’: Newsom Warns California Businesses That Opened Early
Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday scolded businesses that opened early and warned they could jeopardize California’s coronavirus fight.
‘Big Mistake’: Newsom Warns California Businesses That Opened Early
Citizen Tip Leads to Capture of Attempted Murder Suspect
A tip from a citizen led to the capture and arrest of Noah Becerra, a 20-year-old man sought by Santa Clarita Valley-based sheriff's detectives for attempted murder charges.
Citizen Tip Leads to Capture of Attempted Murder Suspect
SCE Energy Storage Program Can Protect Against Power Outages
Southern California Edison wants to alert its customers to an energy storage program that can help keep the lights on in the face of wildfire threats.
SCE Energy Storage Program Can Protect Against Power Outages
California Sues Uber, Lyft for Keeping Drivers as Independent Contractors
The ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft shirk state law by misclassifying their California drivers as independent contractors, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the state and several cities.
California Sues Uber, Lyft for Keeping Drivers as Independent Contractors
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
The summer heat is coming and ants are looking to stay cool inside your home. When dealing with pests, prevention is best. Here are a few tips to prevent a visit from pesky invaders:
City Offers Tips on Responsible Water, Pesticide Use for Keeping Ants Out
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
%d bloggers like this: