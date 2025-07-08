Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus

No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.

Two other tickets sold for the drawing will also fetch big money.

Another Southern California ticket, sold at the Chevron gas station at 2844 N. Santigao Blvd., Orange, CA 92867, is also worth $555,503.

A third ticket, sold in Kentucky, is worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn in the Monday, July 7 Powerball lottery were 33, 35, 58, 61, 69 with the Powerball number of 25.

The current estimated Jackpot is $216 million. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, July 9. Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

