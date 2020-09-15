Fire Truck
File photo: Katharine Lotze/The Signal.

 

Big Rig Fire Spreads to Brush; Prompts I-5 Closure

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

A big rig that caught on fire and created a small vegetation fire, prompted an hours-long closure of southbound Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, according to first responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received a report around 12:26 a.m. of a semi-truck with its brakes on fire while on the right shoulder of the I-5, just south of Lake Hughes Road, according to spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“Our units confirmed it was a fully-involved semi-tractor and it created a 50-by-50 spot fire, and (the incident) was handled with units on scene,” she added.

The vehicle fire led to a SigAlert for the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the 5 freeway from 4-9 a.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

“It took a while to clear the roadway,” he said, adding that he did not have immediate information regarding whether the big rig had any contents.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, Lua and Polizzi confirmed.

