Biggest Study to Date Says Virus Deaths Spiked With Use of Hydroxychloroquine
| Monday, May 25, 2020

WASHINGTON — The largest study so far on using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was published Friday in the Lancet: It found that patients showed no benefit and, worse, were more likely to die or develop an irregular heartbeat.

Funded by the William Harvey Distinguished Chair in Advanced Cardiovascular Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the study involved 81,144 patients in the control group and 14,888 people in a treatment group. Most of the treatment group received hydroxychloroquine, either alone or with an antibiotic. Just over a third were treated with the related antimalarial drug chloroquine, either by itself or with an antibiotic.

Counting 10,698 deaths total, the study determined that “mortality was higher in the treatment groups compared with the control population.”

All combinations of protocols resulted in higher risk of death in the hospital or development of heart arrhythmia. Some 671 hospitals were included in the study, with data culled from six continents, covering patients who were hospitalized from mid-December to mid-April.

“Although generally safe when used for approved indications such as autoimmune disease or malaria, the safety and benefit of these treatment regiments are poorly evaluated in COVID-19,” according to the study, whose lead author is Dr. Mandeep Mehra, a heart specialist.

President Donald Trump, one of the more visible proponents of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, has yet to tweet any response. Just days earlier, he claimed during a press conference at the White House that he was taking the drug for “a couple of weeks,” despite warnings from the Food and Drug Administration suggesting high risk of mortality or irregular heartbeat when consumed outside of an approved medical or clinical setting.

A memo from White House physician Sean Conley was released the same day stating that he and the president had “numerous discussions” regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine and concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks. The memo did not state unequivocally that the president was currently on the regimen.

The 73-year-old president told reporters Tuesday, however, that he expected to finish taking the drug by Thursday.

“I’m not going to get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years for malaria and for lupus. I’m taking the two, the zinc and the hydroxy. So far I seem to be OK,” Trump said earlier this week.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

The Lancet study considered factors such as a patient’s pre-existing health conditions like underlying lung disease and diabetes, as well as other issues like age, sex, race and even weight.

Last month, the American Heart Association, the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society issued guidance warning that the anti-malarial drug had serious implications for those patients who had underlying heart conditions.

That outlook has not changed, Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer for the American Heart Association, told Courthouse News.

“Mehra et al. observed increased risk of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia and a greater hazard for death among patients treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine,” Jessup said, referring to the Brigham Young heart specialist behind Friday’s study in Lancet.

“These medications have increased cardiovascular toxicity, should not be administered outside of a clinical trial, and require close additional cardiovascular monitoring and treatment, as stated in our April 8 guidance,” Jessup continued.

As opposed to a randomized clinical trial, Friday’s study is observational — a term that the National Center for Biotechnology defines as those “in which the investigator makes no intervention and patients are allocated treatment based on clinical decisions.”

The center considers randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials the gold standard for testing drug efficacy and risk, but says an observational study can be significantly useful when performed under rigorous standards.

“This study provides real-world evidence on the use of these therapeutic regiments by including a large number of patients from across the world. Thus, to our knowledge, these findings provide the most comprehensive evidence of the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine (with or without a macrolide) for treatment of COVID-19,” the study in the Lancet concludes, using alternate terminology for an antibiotic.

Last month, researchers in Brazil published in the medical network JAMA that, of 81 patients ingesting chloroquine, those who took higher doses of the drug were roughly three times more like to die than those who took a smaller dose.

Frank Ruschitzka, who co-authored the Lancet study, said in a statement Friday that justifications for repurposing the antimalarial drug as a treatment for the novel coronavirus were based on a small number of anecdotal experiences.

“However, we now know from our study that the chance that these medications improve outcomes in Covid-19 is quite low,” said Ruschitzka, who is with the University Heart Center at University Hospital Zurich.

Since the novel coronavirus sprang up in Wuhan, China, last year, it has infected more than 5 million people worldwide. A case tracker at Johns Hopkins University says the United States leads the globe in confirmed deaths at 94,702. Though leading in deaths, the United States has the lowest mortality rate (6%) of the countries in the top 10. The United Kingdom, where 36,124 have died as of Friday, has a death rate of 14.3%.

— By Brandi Buchman
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 'Memorial Day'
Monday, May 25, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
FULL STORY...
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.
Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
An endless stream of seniors drove reverently through the Bella Vida Senior Center Lunch Drive-Thru during Friday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Bella Vida, SCV Seniors Salute Memorial Day 2020
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Governor Gavin Newsom laid a wreath at a veterans home Friday and issued a proclamation on Saturday declaring Monday, May 25, 2020, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.
Newsom Lays Wreath at Veterans Home, Declares May 25 ‘Memorial Day’
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
In the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched California Connected, the state’s comprehensive contact tracing program and public awareness campaign.
Newsom Launches ‘California Connected’ COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 940 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,081 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,081 Cases in SCV, 92,710 Statewide
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
Richard Keysor, the 1989 Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year, died at his home in Santa Clarita on May 20. He was 91.
Richard Keysor, 1989 SCV Man of Year, Dies at 91
The Magic Pill | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Science progresses in incremental steps. How long did it take to realize Earth was not the center of the universe, or what goes up must come down? Science is slow, like watching molasses flow or grass grow.
The Magic Pill | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Former Mustang Lawrence Russell Inks Deal to Play Professional Ball in Canada
Lawrence Russell was already running when he received the ball with 4.8 seconds remaining in the first round of the 2018 NAIA national tournament.
Former Mustang Lawrence Russell Inks Deal to Play Professional Ball in Canada
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,063 SCV Cases, 90,631 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,063 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,063 SCV Cases, 90,631 Statewide
Premier Lacrosse League, Chipotle to Honor Saugus LAX’s Graduating Athletes
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced the launch of Virtual Senior Day presented by Chipotle, a social initiative that recognizes high school seniors who missed out on their final season of lacrosse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Lacrosse League, Chipotle to Honor Saugus LAX’s Graduating Athletes
May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconference business meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m.
May 27: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Business Meeting
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Hertz announced Friday it and certain of its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
Hertz Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Have you ever had a friend or loved one say, “Gee, I can’t wait to get older so I can go to a nursing home?”
Vacation Spots for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
On Friday, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda, Councilmember Bob Kellar and City Manager Ken Striplin met virtually with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger to address the requested variance for North County cities to reopen at a pace appropriate for their communities.
City Officials, Barger Discuss Variance for Reopening Santa Clarita
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday a new collaborative online campaign, “Advance SEL in California,” to engage educators, school leaders, and families in a wider conversation about how to advance, elevate, and spur action on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in California.
California Education Department Launches Social, Emotional Learning Initiative
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Friday it is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so Californians can delay or avoid a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Announces Additional Extensions for Expiring Driver Licenses
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.
County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, May 24.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV Sunday
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
Multi-Grammy award-winning Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh will debut “The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock 'n' Roll Radio Show” on 88.5-FM on Saturday, May 23, at 6 p.m.
May 23: Grammy-Winner Joe Walsh Debuts ‘Old-Fashioned Rock ‘n’ Roll Radio’ on 88.5-FM
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
