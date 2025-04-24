header image

April 24
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Bill Miranda | A New Chapter Begins with Día de los Niños
| Thursday, Apr 24, 2025

Bill-Miranda“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you anywhere.” – Albert Einstein

In many Hispanic households, children aren’t just part of the family, they are its heart. “Día de los Niños” reflects this deep cultural value by honoring the joy, curiosity and wonder of childhood. On Saturday, April 26, that spirit will come alive at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s annual Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros celebration, held at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch from 10 a.m. to noon. The Canyon Country Darcy Library Branch is located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Also known as Day of the Children/Day of the Books, this annual event honors childhood, champions education and celebrates the joy of reading. Rooted in tradition yet charged with new energy each year, Día de los Niños creates a space where families from every background can come together to celebrate children’s rights, happiness and development. The event sparks imagination while strengthening community bonds by focusing on meaningful experiences, cultural enrichment and fun.

This year’s theme takes playtime to the next level. A game-themed celebration will turn the Library into a playful paradise where families can enjoy timeless classics like chess, air hockey and even safe axe throwing. Whether you’re strategizing your next move on the board or laughing through a friendly match of foosball, the event is all about connection, joy and discovering the magic in everyday moments. Parents and children alike will find themselves caught up in the fun, reminded that some of life’s greatest lessons come through laughter and play.

But this year’s celebration will offer more than games and good cheer. It will also mark the debut of a brand-new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Introducing the Library Express, Santa Clarita’s first-ever mobile library and a long-awaited addition to the city’s efforts to expand access to education and enrichment. This custom-designed vehicle is built to bring the Library directly to neighborhoods across the city, making books, programs and resources available to even more families and communities.

The day will kick off early at 9:30 a.m. with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch. City leaders, Library staff and community members will gather to unveil the Library Express and officially welcome it into service. The mobile library represents a key milestone in the city’s SC2025 Strategic Plan, fulfilling a promise to extend services and engage more residents—especially those in areas with limited access to a physical branch.

After the ribbon cutting, the Library Express will begin its maiden voyage, traveling through town and passing by many local landmarks before making a grand entrance at the Día de los Niños celebration in Canyon Country around 11 a.m. Families will get a firsthand look at the vehicle’s exciting features, including shelves stocked with popular titles, onboard check-out capabilities and equipment for mobile programming like storytime and crafts.

The mobile library will serve as a rolling extension of the Library’s mission to inspire lifelong learning. Whether it’s introducing a young reader to their first favorite book or offering a pop-up program in a local park, the Library Express will create new opportunities for discovery wherever it goes.

Día de los Niños has always been a joyful celebration of culture, family and learning. Bring your curiosity and come ready to play, imagine and explore. Be part of a community that believes in the power of stories, the magic of childhood and the value of access for all. For more information and updates, follow the Santa Clarita Public Library on social media or visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
