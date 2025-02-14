Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
Thursday, Feb 6, 2025
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
The California Department of Public Health reports seasonal influenza cases and activity are high in California, but it’s not too late to get the flu shot to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
Join the Valley Industry Association on Thursday, May 15 for the 2025 Workforce Development Conference to be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Among several important topics, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on the county’s implementation of the people experiencing homelessness missions at the Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular board meeting.
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.
In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) introduced his first bill in the 119th Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to provide tax relief for residents in his district impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill.
Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate it's Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
