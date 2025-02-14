header image

February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice

Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Friday, Feb 14, 2025

Bill-MirandaSince the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.

In Santa Clarita, the varied arts you see daily are not just a part of our culture, they are integral to our identity as a dynamic, forward-thinking community. From large-scale projects that spark imagination, to innovative ideas that merge art with technology, the artistic endeavors that breathe uniqueness into Santa Clarita are a testament to our city’s creativity and commitment to enriching the lives of all who call it home. With a new year upon us, I am excited to highlight a virtual way to view our art-space, as well as an exciting new project that will benefit those who appreciate the arts as much as I do.

If you’ve been to Central Park recently getting your steps in, playing disc golf or letting your four-legged family member enjoy the Central Bark Dog Park, you may have noticed a bit of construction around the popular 172-step exercise staircase. I am excited to share that the brand-new River of Lights project is nearing completion, bringing art, technology and community engagement to one of Santa Clarita’s most beloved spaces.

The River of Lights is a spectacular illuminated installation that will wind its way through Central Park’s plaza and alongside the exercise staircase. The plaza will feature hundreds of LED-lights embedded in the ground, with the capability of changing colors and brightness to encapsulate the enchanting illusion of flowing water. The mesmerizing lights will then climb the hillside, lining both sides of the exercise staircase, adding an extra layer of charm to evening walks and workouts.

At the heart of the plaza, you’ll find Sujin Lim’s stunning sculpture, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud,” an amazing 14-foot-tall piece that features whimsical white clouds and vibrant rain columns, crafted from metal. The sculpture’s twinkling lights will simulate falling rain, offering visitors a unique, immersive experience that celebrates the importance of water in our community. By illustrating the water cycle, “When a Cloud Met a Cloud” allows you to see what is normally invisible, and artistically emphasizes how clouds, rain and water are all interconnected parts of nature. Scheduled to debut in late spring, the River of Lights promises to be the new favorite attraction, especially as the weather warms up!

In today’s digital age, it’s no surprise that so many of us spend a significant amount of time on our phones. But, what if I told you that your smartphone could transform how you experience art? The Santa Clarita Augmented Reality App is doing just that, turning screen time into an opportunity for discovery and creativity!

If you find yourself in Old Town Newhall, you can use this innovative app to unlock hidden layers of meaning and interaction with public art as you walk up and down Main Street, as well as surrounding areas. Artist Drake Arnold was invited to create art pieces that connect to the historical elements of Old Town Newhall to tell stories and create a dialogue that represents our premiere Arts and Entertainment District.

Simply point your smartphone’s camera and the app will tell you how far away you are from the nearest art piece. One of my favorite art pieces is the Active Avocado, located somewhere in William S. Hart Park (you’ll have to find the exact location yourself!). Once you find the Active Avocado, you will have the opportunity to interact, dance and make it your new workout partner for 2025! There are currently 10, digital art installations brought to life through augmented reality, in forms of virtual 2D and 3D, you just need to look through your smartphone to find them all!

To download the Santa Clarita Augmented Reality App, you can find it by searching “Santa Clarita Arts” in the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play Store for Android users.

I encourage you all to explore the incredible and diverse arts scene that we have throughout Santa Clarita. You can find a number of public art pieces and see firsthand how they transform everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences. Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast, creator or someone just discovering a new love for the arts, there’s something for everyone in our wonderful city. To find out about everything arts Santa Clarita has to offer, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
