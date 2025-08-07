Bill Miranda | Back to School, Back to Safety

As summer winds down in the city of Santa Clarita, I hope you and your family had the chance to enjoy the sunshine, take part in our incredible community events, relax on a vacation or spend time outdoors.

But now, as backpacks replace beach bags and students return to class, our focus shifts to the new school year and with it, the continued importance of pedestrian and cyclist safety on our city’s streets, sidewalks, paseos and trails.

As students head back to class, we can expect to see more young people walking, biking and scootering around town each morning and afternoon. While we fully support this kind of activity and the independence and physical health that come with it, we also want to ensure students and their families understand the rules of the road, especially when it comes to one of the fastest-growing forms of transportation: the electric bike.

E-bikes have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially among teens. They offer a fun, convenient and eco-friendly way for students to commute, connect with friends or enjoy a ride. But not all e-bikes are the same and unfortunately, many parents are unaware that some motorized bikes being marketed to teenagers, particularly e-motorcycles, are actually illegal to ride on city streets and trails.

One of the biggest issues we’re seeing in Santa Clarita involves high-powered, throttle-driven e-motorcycles being mistaken for standard e-bikes. These vehicles often resemble oversized bicycles but lack pedals and can reach speeds of more than 30 miles per hour. That’s a serious safety risk and a legal one. Under California law, these vehicles are classified as off-highway motorized vehicles. They are not permitted on city trails, paseos, sidewalks, parks or public streets unless they are registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles, insured and operated by a licensed rider with a Class M motorcycle license. In addition, they must be equipped with proper motorcycle safety features, including working lights, mirrors and a horn.

Understandably, many parents unknowingly purchase these e-motorcycles online or from retailers that advertise them as teen-friendly options. But the consequences of riding one illegally can be significant. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has increased enforcement in response to growing safety concerns. Deputies are actively citing violators and, in some cases, impounding vehicles that do not meet legal standards. Riders may face fines exceeding $500, delays in obtaining a driver’s license or even license suspension, depending on the violation.

To be clear, this is not about limiting freedom or discouraging young people from being active. In fact, we encourage students to spend time outdoors, get exercise and develop independence. Our goal is to ensure that every ride is both legal and safe. That means knowing the classification of your child’s e-bike, wearing a helmet and practicing good etiquette when using trails, sidewalks and streets. Riders should always slow down near pedestrians, give verbal warnings or use bells when passing and obey all traffic signals and signage, just like any other vehicle on the road.

As the school year begins, I urge parents to take a few minutes to review their child’s e-bike. Does it have pedals? Is there a label showing its classification? Does your child understand where they can and cannot ride? These small steps can prevent costly citations and more importantly, help protect your child’s safety.

Santa Clarita is proud to offer an extensive network of bike-friendly infrastructure, including dedicated trails, protected bike lanes and safe crossings near schools. Let’s work together to use these resources responsibly. When we all adopt a “Heads Up!” approach to back-to-school safety, we help protect not just our own children, but every member of our community.

For more information about e-bike classifications, safety guidelines and what is allowed in the city of Santa Clarita, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes.

Here’s to a safe and successful school year ahead.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

