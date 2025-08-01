Bill Miranda | Celebrating William S. Hart Park

As Mayor of Santa Clarita, it brings me great pride and excitement to share that William S. Hart Park has officially joined the city’s park system. For generations, Hart Park has been a cornerstone of childhood memories and community traditions.

Many of us can remember feeding the animals at the barnyard, hiking the scenic trails, visiting the historic Hart Mmnsion and museum or camping overnight under the stars. Whether it was a weekend family outing or a school field trip, Hart Park has always been more than just open space—it’s a place where our city’s roots come to life.

Now, with the park officially under city stewardship, we are looking ahead to an even brighter future. We are already exploring ways to enhance programming, host dynamic community events and deepen connections to our rich western heritage and film history. These 160 acres hold incredible potential, not only as a gathering place, but as a living link to our past.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, we’re planning a free, family-friendly event this fall that will officially welcome Hart Park into the city’s park system. There will be a ribbon cutting, activities for kids and a chance to explore some of the history at the site. Kids will love meeting the animals on barnyard tours and checking out the locomotive engine at the SCV History Center. This event will honor the past while looking forward to all the memories yet to come.

Thank you to everyone who has played a role in preserving and celebrating this beloved park. I can’t wait to see what’s next for William S. Hart Park.

Please follow the city of Santa Clarita on social media for the announcement of the celebration event.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

