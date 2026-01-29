Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.

From six rotating gallery spaces throughout the city to public art installations that enhance shared spaces, the arts are meant to be explored, engaged with and enjoyed by all. I’m excited to share several upcoming arts highlights and opportunities in the new year.

If you find yourself walking down the halls of the First Floor Gallery in City Hall at 23920 Valencia Boulevard, Valencia, CA 91355, you can explore the world without leaving Santa Clarita through the Travel and Adventure exhibit, on display through Wednesday, March 4. This exhibit captures the spirit of exploring new places, both near and far. In March, Spirit of the West will bring the city’s rich cowboy heritage to life. On view from Wednesday, March 4 through Wednesday, May 20, this exhibition wrangles the spirit, history and artistry of the West just in time for the 30th anniversary of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.

Across the city, several new exhibitions will also be on view in the coming months. Make Life Beautiful, a solo exhibition by Aaron Koscelansky, is on display at The MAIN 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Monday, March 2. Over at the Old Town Newhall Library 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, discover the extraordinary creatures of the natural world through the Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art solo exhibition by Sherif Hakeem, running Friday, Jan. 30 through Monday, March 30. Meanwhile, the Canyon Country Community Center will feature 7th Circuit, a solo exhibition by Yuliia Savenko, on display from Wednesday, Feb. 4, through Tuesday, March 3.

Riding with the Western spirit, the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, will also present the Historic Western Exhibit, a group exhibition by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. On view from Tuesday, March 3 through Tuesday, May 5, this exhibit invites visitors to engage with the stories, people and events that helped shape our city.

In Old Town Newhall, step into a whole new world with the Western Stardust Augmented Reality App. Created by artist and UCLA professor Victoria Vesna, Ph.D., and interactive media artist Yichen Pan, the app turns the Walk of Western Stars into a celestial playground. As you walk along Main Street, point your phone at the stars and watch them come to life. Explore 3D saddles, spark shimmering stardust around yourself and even become a “Western Star” for the day. This app celebrates movie legends while connecting to Santa Clarita’s rich gold-mining history and Western film legacy. Don’t forget to share your starry experience in the digital gallery and see how others are exploring the Walk of Western Stars. Western Stardust is available now on the App Store for iPhone users and coming soon to Google Play for Android.

For live theatre lovers, The MAIN offers a dynamic performing arts lineup. Currently on stage is Curse of the Starving Class presented by Eclipse Theatre LA, running the weekends of Friday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 1. Written by Sam Shepard, this darkly comic and emotionally charged play examines the unraveling of the American Dream through the lens of a struggling family. Also, don’t miss the premiere of Still Life in Central Park presented by Theatricus. This ensemble drama captures fleeting yet powerful moments of human connection and runs Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 22. It’s the kind of performance that stays with you long after the curtain falls. To purchase your tickets and to explore the many other productions coming to The MAIN, visit AtTheMain.org.

As Santa Clarita continues to grow, the arts remain a testament to the transformative power of creativity and its ability to bring people together. Through galleries, public art and live performances, the arts enrich our everyday lives and tell the story of who we are as a community. I encourage everyone to experience the city’s incredible arts scene and see how it transforms ordinary spaces into places of inspiration and connection. To learn more about exhibitions, performances and public art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Councilmember Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

