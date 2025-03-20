Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall

|
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released preliminary raw Unsheltered Count data for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. Based on these early numbers, the Homeless Services Authority expects unsheltered homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care to decrease by 5-10%.
Mojean Aria, an emerging Australian actor, talked all things film with College of the Canyons students enrolled in the Media Entertainment Arts program during an open master class on Tuesday, March 18.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Gretchen Bergstrom as the new Director of Fiscal Services.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced its annual auction, The Big Easy is set to take place on Saturday, May 31.
Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events.
The Santa Clarita Public Library will host The Trail Tales New Book Launch Storytime Party, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 25 at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Master's University's Jonathan Larson was already making golfing history with five wins in six tournament starts this season. But with an opening round score of nine-under 63 in the TMU Spring Invitational at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai on Monday, March 17, he now holds the lowest 18-hole round in program history.
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series with Hope International 14-4 on Sunday, March 16, getting one win in the series.
The Master's University beach volleyball team traveled to Northridge Wednesday, March 19 for a tri-match involving NCAA Division I CSUN and Nebraska.
For the first time ever, the King of Retro Charles Phoenix will be presenting an original show in the Santa Clarita Valley at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 27.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will host an in-person Homeowners’ Resource Fair in Duarte on March 22, focusing on disaster relief programs available to those impacted by the recent Eaton and Palisades Fires.
The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office released their March newsletter highlighting their current priorities.
It is not too late to enroll in the Spring 2025 semester at College of the Canyons. In fact, more than 500 short-term classes are available in a wide range of core subjects that satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.
Committed to serving its West Coast communities, Circle K is celebrating American Red Cross Month with 40 cents off per gallon on fuel this Thursday, March 20, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
The March city of Santa Clarita Community Hike will be held on Friday, March 21. Meet at 6 p.m. in Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350, near the exercise staircase.
Time travel back to 1968 for the latest musical production presented by Olive Branch Theatericals, "Breaking Up is Hard to Do."
Even though the College of the Canyons Bachelor of Science in Building Performance program launched in January 2025, it is already making waves in the design world.
Get ready for a paw-some morning filled with storytelling, adventure and adorable four-legged friends at the launch of the newest Trail Tales books. Families are invited to a heartwarming event on Tuesday, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Duane R. Harte Park
Rocky, the youngest Javan gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus, will turn 2 years old on July 2. He was rejected at birth by his mother and has been raised by the experts and volunteers at the Gibbon Center.
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization, a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to the history, preservation and reopening of the Old Ridge Route will host a Clean Up the Ridge Route volunteer event on Saturday, March 22, 9 a.m.-noon.
