header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
| Friday, Feb 28, 2025

Bill Miranda Preferred high res cropFamily, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together. That’s why this year’s One Story One City selection, “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova, resonates so deeply with me.

This spellbinding tale of family secrets, magic and legacy reminds us that our roots hold powerful stories—some spoken, some hidden, but all shaping our identity. Just like the Montoya family in the book, I’ve seen how the love and wisdom of past generations continue to influence us in unexpected ways. The novel paints a vivid picture of how a family’s legacy shapes not only the present but also the future, much like the legacies within our own families. It reminds us that the bonds we share with our loved ones transcend time and place, interconnecting love, pain, growth and discovery.

Throughout March, I invite you to join me and the city of Santa Clarita in celebrating this incredible novel. Our Library Branches will host a variety of engaging events, from book discussions to hands-on crafts, all inspired by The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina. These events will give us the chance to come together as a community and explore the themes of family, culture and storytelling. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to hear from the author herself during a special Q&A session on Saturday, March 1!

Whether you’re drawn to fantasy, intrigued by family histories or simply looking for a great book to get lost in, I encourage you to pick up a copy and share in this experience. Let’s celebrate the power of storytelling and the bonds that connect us all. It’s a journey that surpasses generations and brings us closer to one another.

For more details, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity. I hope to see you there!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

one story one city flyer
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City

Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature

Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’

Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
READ MORE...

Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena

Barger Applauds Grand Re-Opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger issued the following statement, reacting to the grand re-opening of Grocery Outlet in Altadena, a significant milestone in the community’s recovery following the Eaton Fire:
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
May 31: Mardi Gras, ‘The Big Easy’ is Theme of 53rd Boys & Girls Club Auction
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: Lead Singers of Classic Rock at Santa Clarita PAC
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
March 4: Sign Up for Girls Flag Football, Ages 12-15
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
March 8-9: Celebrate Community Days at Renovated Regal Valencia
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 5: Michael Hoffman Foundation Hosts Walk 4 MHF Event
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
April 3: Mobile Studio USA Presents SCV BandsCast at The MAIN
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
West Creek Park, Duane R. Harte Park Playgrounds Temporarily Closed For Maintenance
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
April 5: Zony Gordon Art Exhibition Reception at Canyon Theatre Guild
Mustangs Power Past Providence
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Power Past Providence
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
March 10: SCAA Features Oil Demo by Thomas Van Stein
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.
March 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners End Relief Program for Community
The Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure have reported that Waste Connections will end its relief/relocation assistance program for victims of the noxious gases emitting from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Owners End Relief Program for Community
CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
California Institute of the Arts has announced the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation.
CalArts Launches D.R.E.A.M.S. Initiative
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 1: Iconic Opera Carmina Burana Comes to Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
Los Angeles County Wildfire Relief Funds Receive a Multimillion Dollar Boost from FireAid
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m. 
“West Side Story” at the Canyon Theatre Guild Held Over to March 2
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo Requests Insurance Protections for Hughes Fire Survivors
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Measles Case in Los Angeles County
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
Feb. 23: CSUN’s Cinematheque to Present ‘Sacred and Profane:’ The Surreal Cinema of Luis Buñuel
SCVNews.com