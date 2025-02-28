Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City

|
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host its 53rd Annual Benefit Auction on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
The Lead Singers of Classic Rock Spotlight Series concert will be held Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together.
The city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation is calling all fierce, fast and fearless athletes to participate in a girls' flag football program. The three-week program will be open to girls ages 12-15.
In celebration of the recently completed upgrades and renovations to the Regal Valencia movie theater, Regal has announced Community Days on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
Michael Hoffeman Foundation will host the Walk 4 MHF event, 9 a.m. Saturday, April 5 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Mobile Studio USA has announced the return of SCV BandsCast at The MAIN, with Cosmic Ocean as the headlining act, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.
The playgrounds at West Creek Park and Duane R. Harte Park will be closed for maintenance beginning Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 7.
The Canyon Theatre Guild will host "Symphony of Colors 2", an art exhibition showing the works of Santa Clarita Artists Association impressionist artist Zony Gordon, March 22- April 26.
Austin Young and Ty Beck each had two home runs to lead The Master's University baseball team to a 9-7 win over Providence Christian College Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association on Monday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Valencia for the SCAA monthly meeting and guest demonstrator.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m.
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
The Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure have reported that Waste Connections will end its relief/relocation assistance program for victims of the noxious gases emitting from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley
California Institute of the Arts has announced the establishment of the D.R.E.A.M.S. (Digital Research Entertainment Arts Media Storytelling) Initiative supported by a gift from Tom Dolan and the Dolan Family Foundation.
Mission Opera has annouced its upcoming performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Los Angeles County gratefully acknowledges $8 million in wildfire relief grants from FireAid, which will be used to support direct assistance to impacted residents, workers and small businesses.
Due to extreme demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild is extending the run of West Side Story for one more weekend. Last two performances will be Saturday March 1st at 8pm and Sunday March 2. at 2 p.m.
In response to advocacy from Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo’s office, yesterday California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara expanded the mandatory one-year moratorium on homeowners insurance non-renewals and cancellations to include residents impacted by the Hughes Fire.
Senator Suzette Valladares Introduces Bill to Expand Career Technical Education for California High School Students
In conjunction with National Career and Technical Education Month, Senator Valladares announced the introduction of SB 612, the High School Career & Technical Education Bill which expands CTE courses for high school students across California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International airport while infectious.
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2025 Cinematheque series is focusing on movies by Spanish and Mexican filmmaker Luìs Buñuel, known for leading the movement in surrealism in cinema.
