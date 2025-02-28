Bill Miranda | Discover the Magic of One Story One City

Family, heritage and the stories passed down through generations shape who we are. As the proud son of Puerto Rican parents, I’ve always cherished the deep connections, traditions and legacies that bind families together. That’s why this year’s One Story One City selection, “The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova, resonates so deeply with me.

This spellbinding tale of family secrets, magic and legacy reminds us that our roots hold powerful stories—some spoken, some hidden, but all shaping our identity. Just like the Montoya family in the book, I’ve seen how the love and wisdom of past generations continue to influence us in unexpected ways. The novel paints a vivid picture of how a family’s legacy shapes not only the present but also the future, much like the legacies within our own families. It reminds us that the bonds we share with our loved ones transcend time and place, interconnecting love, pain, growth and discovery.

Throughout March, I invite you to join me and the city of Santa Clarita in celebrating this incredible novel. Our Library Branches will host a variety of engaging events, from book discussions to hands-on crafts, all inspired by The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina. These events will give us the chance to come together as a community and explore the themes of family, culture and storytelling. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to hear from the author herself during a special Q&A session on Saturday, March 1!

Whether you’re drawn to fantasy, intrigued by family histories or simply looking for a great book to get lost in, I encourage you to pick up a copy and share in this experience. Let’s celebrate the power of storytelling and the bonds that connect us all. It’s a journey that surpasses generations and brings us closer to one another.

For more details, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity. I hope to see you there!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

