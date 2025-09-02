Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past

This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future. With the theme “Hart Park: History in Every Frame,” we’re proud to shine the spotlight on William S. Hart Park, now officially the 40th park in the Santa Clarita park system.

Taking place Thursday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, the State of the City offers residents, local leaders and community partners the opportunity to connect, learn and celebrate all that makes our City exceptional. Just like the silent films that made William S. Hart a legend, every frame of this event is filled with meaning, from updates on public safety and homelessness to the unveiling of exciting new projects like the River of Lights and Pioneer Oil Refinery Park.

We’ll reflect on some of the event highlights of 2025, including Light Up Main Street, SENSES Block Parties and Concerts in the Park. Guests will hear from the City Council, enjoy video updates, receive a commemorative gift and close the event with drinks and appetizers on the terrace. And of course, our final video will deliver the entertaining surprises our community has come to expect.

The addition of Hart Park as our 40th park is more than a milestone, it’s a promise to preserve open space, protect our heritage and celebrate the stories that shaped Santa Clarita.

I invite you to join us for this memorable afternoon as we honor the past, celebrate the present and frame a future that reflects the heart of our community. Visit SantaClarita.gov for ticket information or email Billie Abreu at babreu@santaclarita.gov.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...