Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
Comment On This Story
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of the family are protected against measles following the recent death of a school-aged L.A. county resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy.
Actor, filmmaker and author Stephen Michael Kelly has released “The Adventures of Rex and Daisy: Henry Does His Best,” a children’s book celebrating resilience, teamwork and empathy.
Stevenson Ranch rising tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter has made headlines this season by capturing the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament title, one of junior tennis's most historic and respected events.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Autumn Views” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Oct. 15-Dec. 9.
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.
The Canyon Country Community Center will host the "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. The last Celebrate event in September will feature the country of Thailand.
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that the federal regulations that allowed states to issue Clean Air Vehicle decals will expire on Sept. 30.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Chief Executive Officer on the county’s budget, including the latest federal and state policy changes with potential impacts to county staff, contracted providers and service delivery.
Two goals scored early in the second half proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the Chapman University Panthers 2-1 Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Orange.
In a back-and-forth battle, The Master's University (0-1-1) and the Eastern Oregon men's soccer teams came to a 2-2 tie Monday, Sept. 8 in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons women's golf won its second Western State Conference competition of the season at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 8, with stellar sophomore Sahya Kitabatake following suit by taking medalist honors once again.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warns scammers are actively targeting individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages pretending to be from a bank, law enforcement agency, or government office such as the FBI or IRS.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $850,000 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley that want to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has successfully passed through the California Legislature and is now headed to the Governor for signature.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer.
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
1 Comment
I think this sounds like a wonderful event. I am not in Santa Clarita at this time, if I can make it, great! I agree with this event! Everyone should go from Santa Clarita and LA COUNTY to support this cause. I appreciate the Mayor.