Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City

bill mirandaWho hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy? The romance and ruggedness of the Wild West have been etched into our imaginations for more than a century, from the grainy magic of early silent films to modern-day hits like Yellowstone. Throw in unforgettable classics like Tombstone and Wyatt Earp, and it’s easy to see why many of us still yearn for a well-worn pair of cowboy boots and a wide-brimmed hat.

Here in Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have a place that doesn’t just tell the story of the West, it immerses you in it. Beneath the towering oaks and along the dusty trails, history comes alive at William S. Hart Park. A treasure steeped in legacy, this landmark has now earned its place as the 40th gem in the city’s park system.

It’s fitting that this year’s State of the city event carries the theme “Hart Park: History in Every Frame,” a celebration of the park’s official transition into the city’s care, and an opportunity to honor the legacy, landscape and lore that make Hart Park an irreplaceable part of our community’s story.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. Residents, community leaders and local stakeholders are invited to gather for an afternoon that bridges the past and future.

Just like the silent films that made William S. Hart a household name, every “frame” of this event has meaning. Guests will enjoy a cinematic journey through the milestones of the past year, hear directly from the City Councilmembers and watch video updates that highlight the projects, priorities and progress shaping Santa Clarita’s future. A commemorative gift will be given to each attendee, and the afternoon will conclude with a reception on the terrace complete with drinks, appetizers and community engagement.

The addition of Hart Park reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to preserving open space, protecting history and celebrating the Western heritage that shaped our region. From its historic ranch house to the oak-studded hillsides, every corner of the park tells a story, one that will now be preserved for generations to come as part of the city’s legacy.

In addition to celebrating Hart Park, the State of the City will shine a spotlight on other transformative projects completed in 2025, including the dazzling new River of Lights at Central Park and the completion of the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park. Guests will also hear updates on the City’s work to strengthen public safety, address homelessness and continue hosting some of the community’s most beloved traditions, like Light Up Main Street, SENSES Block Parties and Concerts in the Park. As always, the event will close with a signature video presentation, one that promises a few surprises, a little drama and a lot of Santa Clarita heart.

We invite you to join us for this memorable celebration as we honor the past, celebrate the present and frame a bright future for Santa Clarita. For ticket information, visit SantaClarita.gov or call (661) 255-4939.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

