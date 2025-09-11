header image

September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Bill Miranda | Get Ready for a Journey to Santa Clarita’s Past at State of the City
| Thursday, Sep 11, 2025

Bill-Mirandabill mirandaWho hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy? The romance and ruggedness of the Wild West have been etched into our imaginations for more than a century, from the grainy magic of early silent films to modern-day hits like Yellowstone. Throw in unforgettable classics like Tombstone and Wyatt Earp, and it’s easy to see why many of us still yearn for a well-worn pair of cowboy boots and a wide-brimmed hat.

Here in Santa Clarita, we are fortunate to have a place that doesn’t just tell the story of the West, it immerses you in it. Beneath the towering oaks and along the dusty trails, history comes alive at William S. Hart Park. A treasure steeped in legacy, this landmark has now earned its place as the 40th gem in the city’s park system.

It’s fitting that this year’s State of the city event carries the theme “Hart Park: History in Every Frame,” a celebration of the park’s official transition into the city’s care, and an opportunity to honor the legacy, landscape and lore that make Hart Park an irreplaceable part of our community’s story.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. Residents, community leaders and local stakeholders are invited to gather for an afternoon that bridges the past and future.

Just like the silent films that made William S. Hart a household name, every “frame” of this event has meaning. Guests will enjoy a cinematic journey through the milestones of the past year, hear directly from the City Councilmembers and watch video updates that highlight the projects, priorities and progress shaping Santa Clarita’s future. A commemorative gift will be given to each attendee, and the afternoon will conclude with a reception on the terrace complete with drinks, appetizers and community engagement.

The addition of Hart Park reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to preserving open space, protecting history and celebrating the Western heritage that shaped our region. From its historic ranch house to the oak-studded hillsides, every corner of the park tells a story, one that will now be preserved for generations to come as part of the city’s legacy.

In addition to celebrating Hart Park, the State of the City will shine a spotlight on other transformative projects completed in 2025, including the dazzling new River of Lights at Central Park and the completion of the Pioneer Oil Refinery Park. Guests will also hear updates on the City’s work to strengthen public safety, address homelessness and continue hosting some of the community’s most beloved traditions, like Light Up Main Street, SENSES Block Parties and Concerts in the Park. As always, the event will close with a signature video presentation, one that promises a few surprises, a little drama and a lot of Santa Clarita heart.

We invite you to join us for this memorable celebration as we honor the past, celebrate the present and frame a bright future for Santa Clarita. For ticket information, visit SantaClarita.gov or call (661) 255-4939.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
1 Comment

  1. Brooke Singerman says:
    Thursday, Sep 11, 2025 at

    I think this sounds like a wonderful event. I am not in Santa Clarita at this time, if I can make it, great! I agree with this event! Everyone should go from Santa Clarita and LA COUNTY to support this cause. I appreciate the Mayor.

    Reply

RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Thursday, Sep 11, 2025
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down

Ken Striplin | Safer Roads as Summer Winds Down
Monday, Sep 8, 2025
With students back in school and families enjoying the last weeks of summer, safe, well-maintained roads matter more than ever.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall

Patsy Ayala | A Home for Culture, Connection and Community in Newhall
Friday, Sep 5, 2025
From the sound of mariachi music to the laughter coming from open gym nights, the Newhall Community Center continues to serve as a dynamic gathering place for residents of all ages.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
The Eaton Fire exposed glaring issues in the insurance market. Too many residents continue to face undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fire Safety

Ken Striplin | Fire Safety
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
Our city is no stranger to wildfires and the statewide statistics for 2025 so far are staggering.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past

Bill Miranda | Framing Our Future, Honoring Our Past
Tuesday, Sep 2, 2025
This year’s State of the City will be a truly special celebration, one that brings our community together to honor history, reflect on progress and look toward the future.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Public Health Reports Death from Measles-Related Complication
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of the family are protected against measles following the recent death of a school-aged L.A. county resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy.
Public Health Reports Death from Measles-Related Complication
New Children’s Book Released by Valencia Author
Actor, filmmaker and author Stephen Michael Kelly has released “The Adventures of Rex and Daisy: Henry Does His Best,” a children’s book celebrating resilience, teamwork and empathy.
New Children’s Book Released by Valencia Author
Stevenson Ranch Tennis Star Wins Prestigious Ojai Tournament
Stevenson Ranch rising tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter has made headlines this season by capturing the prestigious Ojai Tennis Tournament title, one of junior tennis's most historic and respected events.
Stevenson Ranch Tennis Star Wins Prestigious Ojai Tournament
Oct. 6: ‘Autumn View’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Autumn Views” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall from Oct. 15-Dec. 9.
Oct. 6: ‘Autumn View’ Juried Exhibition Call for Artists Deadline
Sept. 21: ‘Bingo & Wine’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 21.
Sept. 21: ‘Bingo & Wine’ at Agua Dulce Winery
Sept. 12: Last ‘Celebrate’ of the Season Features Thailand
The Canyon Country Community Center will host the "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Sept. 12, from 6-9 p.m. The last Celebrate event in September will feature the country of Thailand.
Sept. 12: Last ‘Celebrate’ of the Season Features Thailand
Who hasn’t, at some point in childhood, dreamed of being a cowboy?
Federal Government Ends Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program
California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that the federal regulations that allowed states to issue Clean Air Vehicle decals will expire on Sept. 30.
Federal Government Ends Clean Air Vehicle Decal Program
Sept. 16: Supervisors to Hear County Budget Report
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear a Report by the Chief Executive Officer on the county’s budget, including the latest federal and state policy changes with potential impacts to county staff, contracted providers and service delivery.
Sept. 16: Supervisors to Hear County Budget Report
Lady Mustangs Get Second Win on the Pitch
Two goals scored early in the second half proved to be the difference as The Master's University women's soccer team defeated the Chapman University Panthers 2-1 Wednesday, Sept. 10 in Orange.
Lady Mustangs Get Second Win on the Pitch
Mustangs Finish Home Opener in a Tie
In a back-and-forth battle, The Master's University (0-1-1) and the Eastern Oregon men's soccer teams came to a 2-2 tie Monday, Sept. 8 in Santa Clarita.
Mustangs Finish Home Opener in a Tie
Cougars Win Again, Three Finish in Top-10
College of the Canyons women's golf won its second Western State Conference competition of the season at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 8, with stellar sophomore Sahya Kitabatake following suit by taking medalist honors once again.
Cougars Win Again, Three Finish in Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement, Courier Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warns scammers are actively targeting individuals through phone calls, emails, or text messages pretending to be from a bank, law enforcement agency, or government office such as the FBI or IRS.
LASD Warns Residents of Money Movement, Courier Scam
COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received $850,000 from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley that want to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Receives $850,000 to Train SCV Businesses
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has successfully passed through the California Legislature and is now headed to the Governor for signature.
Valladares’ Bill to Legalize Cleaner, Cheaper Fuel Heads to Governor’s Desk
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding businesses and private nonprofit organizations in California of the Oct. 8, 2025 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by wildfires and straight-line winds occurring Jan. 7-31, 2025.
SBA Relief Still Available to Businesses, Nonprofits Affected by Wildfires
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
AMG & Associates, Inc., a leading construction firm specializing in the development of public infrastructure projects, is  excited to share an update on their ongoing work at the Fillmore High School Sports Complex
AMG & Associates Inc Gives Update on Filmore High School Sports Complex Construction
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations
Sept. 13 – Oct. 11: L.A. County Parks to Host Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Come raise a toast to the SCV Pantry for their 40th anniversary at the next VIA After Five Business Mixer. 
Oct 2: VIA After Five Mixer Toasts SCV Food Pantry Serving SCV for 40 Years
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
The news media regularly reports that children, and even adults, aren’t reading as much as they used to. That’s actually a misnomer, according to California State University, Northridge literacy experts Dominic Grasso and Mira Pak.
Reading, CSUN Profs Argue, is the Core to Students’ Future Success
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
Sept. 16: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
A California State University, Northridge professor in education leadership and policy studies, found that not much has been done about the educational development of graduate students of color across educational sectors and transition points in life.
‘Shaping Students of Color from Preschool to Graduate School’
SCVNews.com