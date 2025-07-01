Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park

|
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
