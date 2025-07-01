header image

S.C.V. History
July 1
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
Frew blacksmith shop
Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025

Bill-MirandaThere are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.

We know that it is not truly summer in Santa Clarita, until Concerts in the Park returns to Central Park. This event series brings some of the best tribute bands to the stage for warm summer nights of great music, dancing and most importantly, making memories with family, friends and the community as a whole. Residents show up early on concert days to claim their spot to get the best view of the stage. Bringing lawn chairs, blankets and pop-ups, which must be taken down before the show can start, many residents spend the afternoon and evening enjoying the company, music and picturesque views.

There is a new view that concert-goers will be enjoying this year. The River of Lights is now illuminated nightly, adding a bright, artistic element. The lights, streaming down the hillside along the exercise staircase and through the plaza, mimic the look of running water, creating a magical atmosphere as the sun sets. Combine the light show, with the fact that this is the 35th Anniversary of Concerts in the Park and it is sure to be a summer you won’t forget.

concerts in the park

The lineup is stacked with favorites like the Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars tributes, but there are also new additions this year. Get ready to travel back to the ‘80s with iconic hits from none-other than a Madonna tribute, along with another powerful female tribute to Adele. The final concert of the season kicks off three hours early to create a full evening of music starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. You’ll be rocking out to Eagles, The Killers and Tom Petty tribute bands. For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget

Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
READ MORE...

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars

Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park

Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
READ MORE...

Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate

Suzette Martinez Valladares | Report from the State Senate
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
I wanted to share a quick legislative update from Sacramento. We recently reached the deadline to send bills from the Senate to the Assembly in order to continue moving them through the legislative process this session.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita Celebrates Freedom, Community, Hart Park at the Fourth of July Parade

Laurene Weste | Santa Clarita Celebrates Freedom, Community, Hart Park at the Fourth of July Parade
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Few traditions bring our community together quite like the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
READ MORE...
DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July
As the Fourth of July and the summer heat approach, the Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners to prioritize the safety and well-being of furry friends during the holiday festivities.
DACC Tips for Keeping Pets Safe This Fourth of July
July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’
Jonith Johnson Jr., a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department and resident of Skyline Ranch in Santa Clarita since 2019, will appear in a special episode of “The Price is Right,” which celebrates first responders, on Friday, July 4.
July 4: SCV Resident, LAFD Pilot, to Appear on ‘The Price is Right’
CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol will launch a statewide Holiday Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and help prevent injuries and deaths on the road. The Independence Day HEP begins at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
CHP Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period
New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services
Los Angeles County’s Emergency Centralized Response Center is now publicly accessible.
New L.A. County Dispatch Center for Homeless Services
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1900 - Frew blacksmith shop established on present-day Main Street; took over existing building from prior owner [story]
Frew blacksmith shop
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
Hart & Main will introduce a new weekly rooftop event, "Summer Set," beginning Wednesday, July 9, 5-10 p.m.
July 9: Hart & Main New Weekly Rooftop Event ‘Summer Set’
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library present a free author lecture and book signing with author Rudy Lerma De La Rosa, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 3 at the Old Town Newhall Library.
July 3: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Author Lecture, Book Signing
GO! Santa Clarita has New Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand App
Beginning Tuesday, July 1, Go! Santa Clarita will be available on a new Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand app, replacing the existing TripShot platform.
GO! Santa Clarita has New Santa Clarita Transit OnDemand App
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre LA, will present Fairies, a new original comedy-drama, written by Phil Lantis and directed by Nancy Lantis.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, Eclipse Theatre LA Present Fairies at the MAIN
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Board & Brush will host a DIY "Make & Take" workshop, 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 11 at Board & Brush, 24417 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 11: ‘Make & Take’ Workshop at Board & Brush
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.
Santa Clarita 10-Year-Old Wins US Yo-Yo Title
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.
Ken Striplin | Fiscal Responsibility Pays Off with Another On-Time, Balanced City Budget
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.
June 30-July 5: Three Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
MADD California Honors Three SCV Deputies for DUI Enforcement
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.
July 5-6: AV Indian Museum Hosts Artist Nadiya Littlewarrior
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.
July 1: Gas Prices to Rise with Tax Hike, CARB Low Carbon Fuel Standard
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.
River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia Sold by InvenTrust Properties
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
