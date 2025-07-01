Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park

There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.

We know that it is not truly summer in Santa Clarita, until Concerts in the Park returns to Central Park. This event series brings some of the best tribute bands to the stage for warm summer nights of great music, dancing and most importantly, making memories with family, friends and the community as a whole. Residents show up early on concert days to claim their spot to get the best view of the stage. Bringing lawn chairs, blankets and pop-ups, which must be taken down before the show can start, many residents spend the afternoon and evening enjoying the company, music and picturesque views.

There is a new view that concert-goers will be enjoying this year. The River of Lights is now illuminated nightly, adding a bright, artistic element. The lights, streaming down the hillside along the exercise staircase and through the plaza, mimic the look of running water, creating a magical atmosphere as the sun sets. Combine the light show, with the fact that this is the 35th Anniversary of Concerts in the Park and it is sure to be a summer you won’t forget.

The lineup is stacked with favorites like the Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars tributes, but there are also new additions this year. Get ready to travel back to the ‘80s with iconic hits from none-other than a Madonna tribute, along with another powerful female tribute to Adele. The final concert of the season kicks off three hours early to create a full evening of music starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30. You’ll be rocking out to Eagles, The Killers and Tom Petty tribute bands. For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...