Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!

January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County.
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
