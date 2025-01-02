header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
| Thursday, Jan 2, 2025

Bill-MirandaAs we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities. As the city continues to expand, the Council remains dedicated to our vision of making Santa Clarita the go-to destination to live, work and play. With new projects on the horizon, 2025 is about to get even more exciting.

Coming to Central Park this year is a new landmark feature, the River of Lights. Beautiful LED lights will cascade down the hillside, trickle along the staircase and stream through the plaza, leading to a new art installation. The color changing lights will mimic flowing water with the option to change colors for special events and holidays throughout the year.

As we flip the page to the spring season, the Santa Clarita Public Library will introduce their Mobile Library services. This new Library on wheels is the perfect opportunity to bring vital programs to the farthest reaches of our community. With the ability to provide books, computers, computer training classes and more, all of our residents are sure to benefit from these resources. You’ll be able to catch the Mobile Library at a variety of events throughout the year, as well as pop-up site visits at various city facilities. The Mobile Library will also offer Library card sign ups and passport fair opportunities, along with engaging programming at parks and even at our local schools.

This summer, the city will see the finalization of the much-anticipated transfer of William S. Hart Park from the county of Los Angeles. Marking the 40th park in the city, Hart Park boasts 160-acres of historic land, including the Hart Mansion and Museum. Other notable structures remain onsite and showcase the city’s rich Western heritage. From a barnyard, including alpacas, a donkey a herd of bison and other adorable animals, to a campground and hiking trails, Hart Park is a must-visit for the whole family. The scenic beauty of Hart Park will be a welcome addition to the existing park system.

Speaking of parks, Old Orchard Park is set to finish up some exciting enhancements this year. Built in 1968, Old Orchard Park is one of the city’s oldest parks, and it was due for some contemporary touches. Our youngest residents can look forward to a modern, fully upgraded playground, complete with a shade structure for those sunny days at the park. The current restroom facility is being refurbished to make it ADA compliant and fully accessible to everyone. A new multisport court will offer community members the chance to try their hand at some new sports like futsal, a modified version of soccer played on a smaller court. For our pickleball enthusiasts, get your paddles ready and hop on the overlay on the basketball court for a friendly match. This park is sure to be your family’s next gathering place for some quality time outdoors.

Making great strides this year is The Rink Sports Pavilion. Currently under construction, this new 12,000 square-foot facility will be located next to the Gymnasium at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, and is anticipated to open in 2026. Not only will residents be able to enjoy roller skating, the rink will be multi-use, offering a full-sized basketball court, three pickleball courts, a volleyball court, spectator seating, a commercial kitchen, DJ booth and much more. Perfect for that date night, birthday party or local events, the Rink will have it all.

There are so many new and exciting opportunities coming to the city this year! From parks, to brand-new facilities, there is sure to be something to get everyone excited. I am so grateful to be able to watch our city grow and flourish over the years and look forward to seeing you all enjoying our beautiful community.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!

Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
Thursday, Jan 2, 2025
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
READ MORE...

Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead

Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin: Happy New Year

Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
READ MORE...

Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health

Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
READ MORE...

Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center

Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year

Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Prepare businesses for 2025 with SCV Chamber’s comprehensive employment law update, led by Brian Koegle of Koegle Law Group, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at College of the Canyons University Center at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Employment Law Update
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a Community Hike on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 4-6 p.m.
Jan. 4: Community Hike at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
As we jump into the new year, the city of Santa Clarita has so much to be thankful for. The city’s 37 years of growth has brought the community top-notch events, a high quality of life and many amazing amenities.
Bill Miranda | Happy New Year, Santa Clarita!
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adult Mindful Art Hour workshop Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 7: Mindful Art Hour at Newhall Library
Jan. 7: LA County Board of Supervisors Meeting
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 7 meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 7: LA County Board of Supervisors Meeting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco (SCV) to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Three of Santa Clarita’s most talented women artists, each employing a distinct medium will be showcasing over 30 original artworks at the Santa Paula Art Museum in an upcoming exhibit titled “A Brush With Nature: Three Artists’ Perspectives.”
Jan. 18: SCV Artists’ Showcase at Santa Paula Art Museum
Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to issue No Burn Day alerts for the first week of January.
Jan. 2: No Burn Days Continue Into New Year
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
As we close out another year, let's take some time to celebrate and reflect on the progress we've made. It is this work we have done together that makes it such an honor to continue serving as your Assemblymember for another two years.
Pilar Schiavo: Celebrating Progress, Community, and a Bright Year Ahead
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.
SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
The new year is a time to reset, while also setting goals for the next 12 months. Thanks to the leadership of our City Council, strategic planning has always been a key part of our City’s success.
Ken Striplin: Happy New Year
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Supes Will Vote to Honor Former President Carter With Day of Mourning
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
SCVNews.com