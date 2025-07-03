Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July

As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity. This year, our Fourth of July parade theme,“Home is Where the Hart Is…Welcome Hart Park!,” beautifully captures that spirit by celebrating our country’s independence and a new chapter for our city as we officially welcome William S. Hart Park as Santa Clarita’s 40th park!

With the Fourth drawing near, we solemnly honor more than 1.3 million men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. This sacred day reminds us that the freedoms we have today are thanks to those who served. In Santa Clarita, we pay tribute in profound ways, like at our Veterans Historical Plaza and through the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program.

At the Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 Walnut St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, visitors can walk along paths lined with bronze plaques telling the stories of America’s military conflicts. You’ll find a walkway showcasing hundreds of engraved bricks, each purchased through the city’s Commemorative Brick Program by friends or family members to honor service members. At the head of the plaza, majestic flags, including the United States flag, California flag and flags for each of the six branches of the military, fly above. The Victorian pergolas provide shade around the commons and the water features bring serenity amidst our lively Downtown Newhall. The Fallen Warriors Monument, with the names of local soldiers lost in war, stands as a powerful tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Santa Clarita’s sons and daughters.

Our Hometown Heroes Banner Program extends this recognition throughout Santa Clarita. Three times a year, banners displaying the faces of active-duty heroes from our community are installed along varying streets in Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus and Valencia. Among the hundred honorees are 17 Gold Star banners, each bearing the image of individuals who gave their lives in service to our country–situated along the approach to the Fallen Warriors Memorial Bridge.

I encourage everyone to pause and reflect on the significance of enlistment, something I hold deeply, having proudly served in the military myself. These banners, monuments and memorials tell the stories of heroes from our community and remind us that freedom is never free.

As we move from reflection to celebration, Santa Clarita proudly gears up for Independence Day, one of the most unifying holidays of the year. The SCV Fourth of July Parade is a longstanding tradition that brings residents of all ages together in a festive display of community pride and patriotic spirit. This year’s theme invites us to celebrate our heroes, our roots and our Hart as we officially take the reins at Hart Park, the historic home of the city’s most famous resident, William S. Hart.

On Friday, July 4, the festivities kick off bright and early with the Independence Day Classic Races organized by Santa Clarita Runners. These races offer an active way to start the day and give participants a rare opportunity to run right down Main Street and Lyons Avenue, along the parade route itself. The Kids K race will commence at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and immediately after, the Masters Walk at 7:35 a.m.

The city’s parade marches at around 9 a.m. from the Newhall Roundabout, traveling north on Main Street, west on Lyons Avenue, onto Orchard Village Road and ending on Dalbey Drive at Avenida Ignacio. Thousands of spectators fill the streets to cheer on marching bands, Scout troops, local nonprofits, community groups and more, all participating in their red, white and blue spirit. To help make this event enjoyable, I encourage attendees to come prepared for the heat with plenty of water, sun protectants and even portable shade to cover your spot along the route. The pavement can be especially hot for our four-legged friends, so please plan accordingly and keep your pets on a leash.

After the parade, families will gather for barbecues, pool parties or simply enjoy the day with loved ones. Then, as the sun sets, we’ll end the night at the Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355, for the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular. At approximately 9:15 p.m., the night sky will come alive with dazzling fireworks synchronized to music broadcast by KHTS AM 1220 and FM 98.1. It is a celebration that always fills me with pride for our country and the community we have built in Santa Clarita.

Throughout this season of commemoration, I want to thank the incredible volunteers and organizers behind the scenes, especially the Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee. For more information about the parade route, please visit SCVParade.com.

Happy Fourth of July, Santa Clarita!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

