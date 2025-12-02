Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve

As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.

It started surrounded by challenges, with devastating wildfires testing our resilience. The Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed more than 16,000 structures, followed by the Hughes fire just north of our city that charred more than 10,000 acres.

Despite the difficulties we faced, 2025 also brought significant accomplishments. One of the highlights of this year has been our renewed commitment to preserving history and open space. The city officially welcomed William S. Hart Park into our family of parks, a place that tells the story of our western heritage while providing new opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors. The 160-plus acres of park space is home to the Hart Museum, barnyard, trails, the famous bison herd and more.

Just as exciting was the renovation and reopening of Old Orchard Park, where residents can now enjoy beautiful new amenities, including updated play areas, shaded picnic spots and our first outdoor futsal court. These projects showcase how Santa Clarita continues to grow thoughtfully, blending preservation, recreation and community connection.

Throughout the year, I’ve been reminded of how much I love this city and the people who make it shine. Whether celebrating at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint, dancing at Concerts in the Park presented by Logix Federal Credit Union or enjoying the Celebrate series that highlights our rich diversity, I’ve seen firsthand how these moments bring us together as a community.

As we welcome the new year, I’m excited to keep building on our momentum, representing our residents and working alongside you to keep Santa Clarita among the most vibrant and desirable communities in the nation.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

