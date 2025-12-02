header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 2
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
| Tuesday, Dec 2, 2025

Bill-MirandaAs we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.

It started surrounded by challenges, with devastating wildfires testing our resilience. The Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed more than 16,000 structures, followed by the Hughes fire just north of our city that charred more than 10,000 acres.

Despite the difficulties we faced, 2025 also brought significant accomplishments. One of the highlights of this year has been our renewed commitment to preserving history and open space. The city officially welcomed William S. Hart Park into our family of parks, a place that tells the story of our western heritage while providing new opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors. The 160-plus acres of park space is home to the Hart Museum, barnyard, trails, the famous bison herd and more.

Just as exciting was the renovation and reopening of Old Orchard Park, where residents can now enjoy beautiful new amenities, including updated play areas, shaded picnic spots and our first outdoor futsal court. These projects showcase how Santa Clarita continues to grow thoughtfully, blending preservation, recreation and community connection.

slide

Throughout the year, I’ve been reminded of how much I love this city and the people who make it shine. Whether celebrating at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center powered by Valencia by FivePoint, dancing at Concerts in the Park presented by Logix Federal Credit Union or enjoying the Celebrate series that highlights our rich diversity, I’ve seen firsthand how these moments bring us together as a community.

As we welcome the new year, I’m excited to keep building on our momentum, representing our residents and working alongside you to keep Santa Clarita among the most vibrant and desirable communities in the nation.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Dec 2, 2025
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve

Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
Tuesday, Dec 2, 2025
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn

Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up with Kathryn
Wednesday, Nov 26, 2025
Today, my team and I set out to four different sites across the Fifth District for our 8th Annual Day of Giving.
READ MORE...

Mitchell Coleman | Tejon Ranch Conservancy

Mitchell Coleman | Tejon Ranch Conservancy
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
One of the things I love most about the Tejon Ranch Conservancy is that there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy and appreciate.
READ MORE...

Amy Daniels | Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2

Amy Daniels | Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2
Monday, Nov 24, 2025
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Our Community Tradition Continues with Santa Clarita Kings Day

Ken Striplin | Our Community Tradition Continues with Santa Clarita Kings Day
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
Every year, residents from across Santa Clarita make the trip to downtown Los Angeles to cheer on the Los Angeles Kings during Santa Clarita Kings Day.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an informational hearing of the Statewide Literacy Task Force on Monday, Dec. 1 at the California Department of Education in Sacramento.
Thurmond Discusses 2026 Education Proposals with Literacy Task Force
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
The United States Postal Service has announced the Christmas holiday deadlines for mailing cards and parcels. Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
USPS Announces Mailing Deadlines for Christmas Holidays
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Clint Lilley, of Santa Clarita and son of the late stuntman Jack Lilley, has captured the award for Best Western Short Film October 2025 by the Independent Shorts Awards.
Clint Lilley, ‘The Geisha and The Gunfighter,’ Win Best Western Short Film Award
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the debut of its first-ever SCIFF Comedy Festival, a two-night celebration of stand-up comedy.
Dec. 12-13: SCIFF Unveils Inaugural Comedy Festival
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita's December Community Hike will be held Saturday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Meet by the Ranch House at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita Community Hike at William S. Hart Park
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe that our city will turn 38-years-old as of Monday, Dec. 15.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
As we wrap up another year, I find myself reflecting on how extraordinary and eventful 2025 has been for our city.
Bill Miranda | Honored to Serve
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe will perform a holiday show at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Dec. 6, 8-10 p.m.
Dec. 6: Holiday Comedy Show at The MAIN
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction.
Dec. 12-15: I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold a study session on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Dec. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Study Session
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Embark on the most festive journey of the year by joining Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
Dec. 12-14: Join Santa Clarita Transit With The Holiday Light Tour
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Calling all creatives and pop culture lovers, there is one week left to submit to the city of Santa Clarita’s “Pop Culture” exhibit, which ends Monday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Call for Entry ‘Pop Culture’ Juried Exhibition Deadline
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. in open session to discuss the approval of a launch of a CEO Search website.
Dec. 2: COC Holds Special Meeting to Discuss CEO Search Website
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 2, for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Dec. 2: No Burn Day Alert Issued for SCV, South Coast Air Basin
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival has announced the launch of its new internship program in partnership with College of the Canyons, marking a major step forward in the festival’s ongoing commitment to education and the professional development of emerging filmmakers, creatives and production professionals.
SCIFF Launches Internship Program in Partnership with College of the Canyons
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites families to experience the magic of the circus in a whole new way at the 18th annual Family Literacy Festival.
Dec. 6: Step Right Up to the 18th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Join a hop-tastic celebration at Pocock Brewing Company in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Dec. 6 for its 10th Anniversary Beer Festival.
Dec. 6: Pocock Brewing 10th Anniversary Beer Festival
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Teagan's Tea Room will host a festive tea time with Santa Claus, 6-8 p.m. Friday- Sunday, Dec. 19-21 at 24335 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 19-21: Tea Time with Santa Claus at Teagan’s Tea Room
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
The city of Santa Clarita has an interest list for volunteers who want to help clear and maintain trails on Wednesdays at different Open Space properties within the city, including Taylor, Wildwood, Quigley and Towsley canyons, among others.
Wednesday Trail Maintenance Volunteers
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Are you looking for new and interesting opportunities? Are you looking to get out more and mingle with people? Do you like high-quality entertainment? Then why not be a volunteer usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center?
Be a Volunteer Usher at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Finding Funding," on Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 12-1 p.m.
Dec. 10: SBDC Webinar on Finding Funding
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Oklahoma [story]
Tom Vernon
SCVNews.com