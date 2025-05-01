Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets. Whether I’m driving through town looking at the faces of local heroes, or reading the names of the brave soldiers engraved on the bricks lining the tranquil Veterans Historical Plaza, I am inspired by the strong men and women in our community who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom. As a veteran myself, I am honored to live in a city that offers these wonderful programs, like the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program and Commemorative Brick Program, to highlight our selfless servicemen and women.

If you’ve driven through town around Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Veterans Day, you’ve no doubt seen our Hometown Heroes banners proudly hanging on city streetlights. This program commemorates our active duty military members, and currently features over 120 Santa Clarita locals. Main streets in Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus and Valencia have been thoughtfully selected to ensure you see your loved one on your daily commute. For more information on the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program or to purchase a banner, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Heroes.

The Veterans Historical Plaza houses the engraved bricks of generations of local heroes. This idyllic park is the perfect location to sit, reflect and remember the sacrifices made by our veteran and active duty communities. Order forms are accepted year-round, and bricks are installed twice a year, the week before Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The inscription on the bricks can be personalized, allowing family members to write touching messages, or details of their loved one’s service. To purchase a brick or for more information about the program, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Veterans.

This Memorial Day, I would like to thank all of our servicemen and women for their selflessness and sacrifices that have made America the home of the free.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

