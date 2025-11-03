Bill Miranda | Light Up Main Street is Around the Corner

Imagine the sight of a towering Christmas tree, the warmth of neighbors greeting each other and our city’s premier arts and entertainment district sparkling with the reflection of thousands of brilliant lights. Throughout Old Town Newhall, friends and family gather, bundled in coats and scarves, while the melodic voices of carolers drift through Main Street. The holiday magic is just around the corner as the City is preparing for one of our most joyful events of the year, Light Up Main Street sponsored by DrinkPak.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., this celebration will transform Old Town Newhall into a winter wonderland, kicking off the cheer and togetherness the holiday season brings. I’m anxiously anticipating the breathtaking moment when we the flip switch for the official tree lighting ceremony, illuminating Main Street with tens of thousands of sparkling lights.

From the dazzling lights to all of the themed activities, games and photo opportunities, every step you take will feel like part of a holiday storybook. The air will be filled with the aroma of sweet treats from food trucks and hearty meals at local restaurants, where they will be serving a variety of bites and warm drinks. You’ll also discover unique gifts at the Maker’s Marketplace and browse the charming shops along Main Street, perfect for early holiday shopping, all while surrounded by the festive, glowing lights.

So bundle up, grab your loved ones and head to Main Street on Nov. 15, where our community spirit glows as brightly as the lights themselves. Let’s kick off the holiday season in true Santa Clarita style, I can’t wait to see you there. For more information please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

