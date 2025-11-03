Bill Miranda | Light Up Main Street is Around the Corner

|
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
Imagine the sight of a towering Christmas tree, the warmth of neighbors greeting each other and our city’s premier arts and entertainment district sparkling with the reflection of thousands of brilliant lights.
In the second game of The MacArthur Trust Classic, the TMU men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M San Antonio 93-65 Friday, Oct. 31 in The MacArthur Center.
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult in Newhall.
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
In response to the impending delay to SNAP benefits, known as "CalFresh" in California, affecting more than 5.5 million Californians, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will donate $10,000 to food resources in the 40th Assembly District.
Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.
Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master's University women's volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.
College of the Canyons men's soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
College of the Canyons women's golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
