November 3
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Bill Miranda | Light Up Main Street is Around the Corner
| Monday, Nov 3, 2025

Bill-MirandaImagine the sight of a towering Christmas tree, the warmth of neighbors greeting each other and our city’s premier arts and entertainment district sparkling with the reflection of thousands of brilliant lights. Throughout Old Town Newhall, friends and family gather, bundled in coats and scarves, while the melodic voices of carolers drift through Main Street. The holiday magic is just around the corner as the City is preparing for one of our most joyful events of the year, Light Up Main Street sponsored by DrinkPak.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., this celebration will transform Old Town Newhall into a winter wonderland, kicking off the cheer and togetherness the holiday season brings. I’m anxiously anticipating the breathtaking moment when we the flip switch for the official tree lighting ceremony, illuminating Main Street with tens of thousands of sparkling lights.

From the dazzling lights to all of the themed activities, games and photo opportunities, every step you take will feel like part of a holiday storybook. The air will be filled with the aroma of sweet treats from food trucks and hearty meals at local restaurants, where they will be serving a variety of bites and warm drinks. You’ll also discover unique gifts at the Maker’s Marketplace and browse the charming shops along Main Street, perfect for early holiday shopping, all while surrounded by the festive, glowing lights.

light up Main street

So bundle up, grab your loved ones and head to Main Street on Nov. 15, where our community spirit glows as brightly as the lights themselves. Let’s kick off the holiday season in true Santa Clarita style, I can’t wait to see you there. For more information please visit OldTownNewhall.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
Heritage Sierra Medical Group and Santa Clarita Valley Golden Girls will host Golden Years Health Fair 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 12 at Heritage Sierra Clinic.
Nov. 12: Golden Years Health Fair at Heritage Sierra Clinic
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
As fall arrives, cooler weather and seasonal rains bring new challenges for keeping mosquitoes away.
SCV Homeowners Advised to Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
In the second game of The MacArthur Trust Classic, the TMU men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M San Antonio 93-65 Friday, Oct. 31 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
Shooting Outside a Halloween Party in Newhall Leaves One Man Dead
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult in Newhall.
Shooting Outside a Halloween Party in Newhall Leaves One Man Dead
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Schiavo: ‘We’re Taking Action to Feed People Due to SNAP/CalFresh Delays’
In response to the impending delay to SNAP benefits, known as "CalFresh" in California, affecting more than 5.5 million Californians, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will donate $10,000 to food resources in the 40th Assembly District.
Schiavo: ‘We’re Taking Action to Feed People Due to SNAP/CalFresh Delays’
Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
Spectrum has announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Awards $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Nov. 6: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
Maddy Traylor set new records for both goals scored and points scored in a single season in The Master's University's 10-0 win over OUAZ Thursday, Oct. 30 on Reese Field.
Traylor Breaks Records in Lady Mustangs’ Win
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
The Master's University men's soccer team fell to the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Oct. 30 by a score of 3-2 on Reese Field.
TMU Drops One-Score Game to OUAZ
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master's University women's volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
College of the Canyons men's soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
College of the Canyons women's golf captured both the team and individual Western State Conference championships on Monday, Oct. 27, after a two-day run in the Central Coast that also saw three Cougars earn all-conference honors.
Canyons Wins Conference, Kitabatake WSC Player of the Year
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
