Today in
S.C.V. History
February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
| Monday, Feb 3, 2025

Bill-MirandaThe Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.

Picture stepping into the venue, elegant decorations and live music surround you as you walk down the aisle to meet your partner at the altar. Following the ceremony, enjoy a champagne toast, catered dinner, a custom wedding cake and a DJ to help you dance the night away with your new spouse, family and friends, all this generously provided by local businesses. You can look forward to all of this and more by registering today.

The Big I Do is a wonderful way for local wedding vendors to showcase their talents. From jewelers to florists and bakers, these businesses will bring their skills to provide an extraordinary experience for our participants. Lucky couples will also have the chance to win some exciting exclusive giveaways. One couple will win a custom wedding band set, the perfect marker to commemorate a new union. A second lucky couple will get to ride in style with a round-trip limo service to and from the venue.

The Big I Do is part of the city’s award-winning City Hall Ceremonies program, which offers a convenient one-stop shop for all of your wedding needs. For those looking for a more intimate ceremony, they can get same-day marriage licenses and ceremony services in various beautiful locations around City Hall, including our Council Chambers, in front of the lobby mural or right out front with a tranquil fountain backdrop.

Take the stress and financial burden out of wedding planning and let the City Hall Ceremonies team handle the heavy lifting. For more information about The Big I Do or City Hall Ceremonies, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings.
Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting

Jason Gibbs | Parenting for Prevention In-Person Meeting
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
As a father of two young children, I understand how crucial it is to be an active and informed parent in today’s world. The challenges our kids face are more complex than ever and I believe it’s our responsibility to equip them with the tools they need to make healthy choices.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard

Ken Striplin | Dive Into a Summer of Fun as a City of Santa Clarita Lifeguard
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
Nothing says summer like the smell of sunscreen, the sound of splashing in the pool and cooling off in the water with friends and family.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information

Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
It's been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I'm hearing most from residents is, "What do I do now?" Whether you're looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety

Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!

Ken Striplin | New Year, New Community Center!
Monday, Jan 6, 2025
Located at Valencia Summit Park in the former YMCA building, the 12,000-square-foot Valencia Community Center is officially open for residents to visit.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Pacific Coast Highway Reopens to All in Palisades Fire Area
The California Department of Transportation announces the reopening of State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway through the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu to all motorists as of now.
Pacific Coast Highway Reopens to All in Palisades Fire Area
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
TMU Men's Volleyball Opens Season with Win
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday's TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
May 4: Child & Family 'Taste of the Town' Tickets on Sale
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) signed onto a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) opposing its vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, approving Southern California Edison’s latest rate hike proposal.
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
The deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
SCVNews.com