Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air

The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.

Picture stepping into the venue, elegant decorations and live music surround you as you walk down the aisle to meet your partner at the altar. Following the ceremony, enjoy a champagne toast, catered dinner, a custom wedding cake and a DJ to help you dance the night away with your new spouse, family and friends, all this generously provided by local businesses. You can look forward to all of this and more by registering today.

The Big I Do is a wonderful way for local wedding vendors to showcase their talents. From jewelers to florists and bakers, these businesses will bring their skills to provide an extraordinary experience for our participants. Lucky couples will also have the chance to win some exciting exclusive giveaways. One couple will win a custom wedding band set, the perfect marker to commemorate a new union. A second lucky couple will get to ride in style with a round-trip limo service to and from the venue.

The Big I Do is part of the city’s award-winning City Hall Ceremonies program, which offers a convenient one-stop shop for all of your wedding needs. For those looking for a more intimate ceremony, they can get same-day marriage licenses and ceremony services in various beautiful locations around City Hall, including our Council Chambers, in front of the lobby mural or right out front with a tranquil fountain backdrop.

Take the stress and financial burden out of wedding planning and let the City Hall Ceremonies team handle the heavy lifting. For more information about The Big I Do or City Hall Ceremonies, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings.

