2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
| Tuesday, Apr 1, 2025

Bill-MirandaHowdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!

Step through the gates and get ready to be transported back in time to the Wild West. I can already smell the sizzling barbecue drifting through the park as the sound of country music fills the air while trick ropers show off their skills. Whether you’re a cowboy, cowgirl or just looking for a fun-filled weekend, there’s something for everyone.

For all the little wranglers, there’s plenty to keep them entertained. Kids can mosey on over to try their hand at hatchet throwing, take a ride on the mechanical bull or even meet some friendly farm animals at the petting zoo. Over at the Pioneer Corner, families can learn old-time crafts like wool spinning, candle making, leather stamping and panning for gold.

Of course, no Cowboy Festival would be complete without incredible live performances. Get ready for over a dozen toe-tappin’ country and bluegrass performances. And if you’ve ever wanted to master some fancy footwork, join in on the fun with the Bootscoot Bosses Line Dance Crew.

Can’t forget the food. Come hungry for tasty favorites like the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s famous Dutch oven peach cobbler or some old-fashioned soda pop and smoked BBQ, along with local craft brews.

The best part is admission is free. So, bring the family and enjoy a day packed with adventure, great food and good ol’ cowboy fun. Want to plan your visit? Head over to CowboyFestival.org for the full schedule.

Grab your hat, gather your crew and meet me at Hart Park for an unforgettable weekend—see you there, partner.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.

line dancing
