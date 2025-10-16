header image

October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Thursday, Oct 16, 2025

Bill-Miranda“There is no death, people die only when we forget them. If you remember me, I will be with you always.” – Isabel Allende

Celebrating culture is one of the most meaningful ways we can bring people together, preserve traditions and strengthen our sense of community. In Santa Clarita, we take great pride in embracing the rich diversity of our residents and this includes honoring celebrations that carry deep cultural and historical significance. One of these is Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a beloved tradition that originated in Mexico and is now celebrated around the world.

Día de Muertos is a soulful and celebratory tribute to loved ones who have passed away. Families create colorful altars adorned with marigolds, candles, food and photos to welcome the spirits of their loved ones back for a day of celebration. Streets come alive with music, parades and beautiful artwork, all serving as a reminder that love and memory keep those we have lost close to our hearts. Far from being a day of sorrow, Día de Muertos is a joyful celebration of life and connection across generations.

As a city, we are proud to honor this tradition with special events for our community. On Saturday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Canyon Country Community Center will host our largest Día de Muertos celebration, filled with music, dance, art and family-friendly activities.

Throughout the event, guests will enjoy the lively sounds of a Mariachi performance in the Grand Room, setting the tone for an afternoon of celebration. Joining the fun is the Newhall Community Center Folklórico group leading the festive “Catrina Parade” and performing traditional dances to close out the event.

Families will find something for everyone. Children can take part in the Youth Sports “Zombie Run” inside the gymnasium, while toddlers will have their own Mini Monster Maze in the fitness room. Outside on the patio, there will be resource tables, candy giveaways and on the small field, inflatable games and Día de Muertos-inspired crafts for kids to enjoy.

One of the most meaningful features will be the beautifully decorated cempasúchil archway honoring the marigold flower that symbolizes the holiday. Guests will be invited to write messages to loved ones they wish to remember and place them at the archway. This simple yet powerful tradition captures the true spirit of Día de Muertos by keeping memories alive in a public and heartfelt way.

In addition to the main celebration, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host a Calavera Magnets Craft Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the Valencia Library Branch Community Room. This bilingual program, offered in both English and Spanish, invites adults and seniors to design colorful calavera magnets inspired by traditional sugar skull art. All supplies will be provided, making it a fun and creative way to learn about the holiday’s cultural significance.

I invite you to join us in celebrating this meaningful tradition. Whether through music, dance, crafts or remembrance, these events offer a space to honor loved ones, embrace culture and come together as a community.

For details on all upcoming city events, follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @CityOfSantaClarita, and our Spanish pages at @CiudadDeSantaClarita. May these celebrations inspire us to honor the past while carrying stories into the future.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santaclarita.gov.
