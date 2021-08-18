header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 18
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
| Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.

The University of California Board of Regents last month voted to approve a tuition plan that will increase tuition each year for all incoming undergraduate students starting fall 2022. That increased amount would then be the rate for the remainder of a student’s attendance.

“California has an affordability crisis, particularly when it comes to out-of-control education costs,” Valladares said in a prepared statement Monday. “Freezing tuition will give our students a reprieve and rein in the runaway costs of a college degree.”

Valladares’s proposed legislation, ACA 10, would amend the state’s Constitution, an action that requires two-thirds support in both houses of the state legislature. If ACA 10 passes through the Legislature, it would need voter approval to become law.

In a tweet published last month, Valladares responded to the news of the tuition increase, announcing that she planned to introduce legislation to freeze tuition and require that future tuition increases be voted on before the annual legislative budget deadline of June 15.

“(The University of California) failed to mention they would be increasing student tuition during any of our Budget or Higher Ed hearings this year,” she tweeted July 22. “We approved over ($)1 billion in increased funding for the UCs to avoid this.”

Incoming 2022 freshmen and transfer students will pay an estimated 4.2%, or $534, more in tuition and fees than current students, the University of California Office of the President said in a press release issued on July 22.

The release cited stability for families, predictability of campus services and additional financial support for low-to-middle-income students and their families as benefits of the UC system’s new plan.

“Though perhaps counterintuitive, this long-term plan will boost the financial aid available to students with the greatest need, thanks to the University’s longstanding commitment to affordability,” according to a University of California press release.

“As the legislation was just introduced yesterday, the University of California is currently reviewing the draft of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10 (ACA 10) to assess its potential impact on our system,” Ryan King, associate director of media relations for the University of California Office of the President, told The Signal in an email statement.

Mark Lee, of Valencia, said that as a member of a middle-class family that does not qualify for needs-based assistance, he finds the tuition increase upsetting.

Lee and his wife have three children — a son who is a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a daughter at California State University, Northridge, and another son at Valencia High School.

“One of the things that really makes me upset is that they’re charging more, but the services for the kids are not getting better,” said Lee, whose younger son, a high school junior, wants to attend UCLA or the University of California, Berkeley. “I haven’t heard what they’re going to do to really make the UC experience better for those students, even though they’re paying more money.”

Lee said that the timing of the news of a tuition hike was especially upsetting.

“Just coming off a year where we paid full tuition, and (my son) basically did zoom University. It doesn’t feel good to see now that they’re jacking up the tuition,” he said. “As a parent, it’s hard to just accept that.”

The California State Legislature returned from its summer recess Monday. The last day to pass legislation during the current session is Sep. 10.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
FULL STORY...
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Students from across the William S. Hart Union High School District will get the chance of a lifetime to interact directly with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Hart District Students to Interact with International Space Station Astronauts
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Saugus Union School District officials announced Monday they’ve learned about two self-reported cases of COVID-19 within their district, one each at two separate schools, and have since joined the William S. Hart Union High School District in sending at least one student home to quarantine since back-to school last week.
Saugus, Hart Districts Monitoring Reported Cases, Quarantines
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
As friends and family plan vacations during the busy late summer and Labor Day weekend travel season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Encourages the Public to Stay Safe During Final Stretch of Summer Travel Season
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
In response to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients due to the highly contagious Delta variant, and to support the state’s health care delivery system, the California Department of Public Health issued a new public health order requiring hospitals statewide to accept transfer patients from facilities with limited ICU capacity when clinically appropriate. The order will take effect Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
California Directs Hospitals Statewide to Accept Patient Transfers As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed five new deaths and 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 31,923 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed an additional death bringing the total up to 154 deaths since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 31,923 With One New Death; County Urges Expecting, New Mothers Get Vaccinated
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, schools and the communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to stay aware and stay safe with increased traffic returning to school zones.
LASD Reminds the Public to Stay Aware, Safe in School Zones
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Pyramid Lake due to a possible drowning Monday.
Divers Searching Pyramid Lake After Possible Drowning
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
The cheer teams at Castaic High School and West Ranch High School experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data recently published online by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials.
Public Health Officials Report COVID-19 Cases in Castaic, West Ranch High School Cheer Teams
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will return from a month-long hiatus Tuesday to review four proposed projects, including three in Canyon Country and one in Saugus.
Planning Commission Returns from Summer Break with Full Agenda
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
%d bloggers like this: