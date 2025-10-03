Bipartisan Bill to Legalize Cheaper, Cleaner Fuel Signed Into Law

Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita), co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has announced that the Caucus’ priority legislation to allow the sale of a cleaner and more affordable fuel blend known as E15, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Valladares co-authored AB 30 with other members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

“California has established ambitious clean energy goals, but we must also prioritize affordability,” said Valladares. “California’s sky-high taxes and excessive regulations have created an affordability crisis that’s impacting families across the state. AB 30 is a commonsense, bipartisan solution that helps reduce fuel costs while advancing cleaner energy options.”

E15, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, has been used safely and effectively across the nation for over a decade. It burns cleaner than traditional fuels and offers drivers a cost-effective alternative at the pump. Before today, California was the only state in the nation that had not yet permitted the sale of E15.

“Today is a win for California families. With the Governor signing AB 30, drivers across the state will finally see some relief at the pump through the adoption of E15 fuel. This is about lowering costs while also moving toward cleaner energy solutions,” said Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego), a Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair. “Californians have been paying some of the highest gas prices in the nation for far too long, and this bipartisan solution shows what can be achieved when we put people over politics. I thank Governor Newsom for making this bill law.”

“The price of gas impacts everything from commuting to the cost of groceries,” Valladares saod. “I am grateful that the Governor has signed this bill, bringing California in line with the rest of the nation, delivering both environmental benefits and much-needed economic relief. We must now re-double our efforts to address California’s affordability crisis.”

