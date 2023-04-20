BizFed’s New Poll Focuses on Primary Business Concerns

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has been a long time partner with the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed). With more than 240 business organizations representing 420,000 employers throughout Los Angeles County, BizFed is a massive, diverse, grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen our regional economy.
Just as with our 2022 Business Survey, SCVEDC and BizFed are seeking to find out the top areas of concern for the business community and what your outlook is for the upcoming year. This pulse poll analyzes key topics that impact business operation and profitability including workforce levels, remote work, the effectiveness of government programs and other topics. Make your voice be heard!
Results from the poll will guide our advocacy and help key policymakers in our region understand the needs of the business community.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate in the American Alliance of Museums’ 2023 Museum Assessment Program, a critical step toward museum accreditation. AAM, founded in 1906, is a national organization representing the entire scope of the museum field.
Los Angeles County announced that it has reached a groundbreaking settlement with LA Alliance to resolve this long-running litigation with a pledge to commit up to an estimated $850.5 million in additional funding to increase beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
As part of the California Institute of the Arts 50-year anniversary celebrations, the forthcoming 2023 graduate cohort for the MFA Creative Writing program will run a series of free events across Los Angeles to share their writing and performances to the public.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.