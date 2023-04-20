BizFed’s New Poll Focuses on Primary Business Concerns

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has been a long time partner with the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed). With more than 240 business organizations representing 420,000 employers throughout Los Angeles County, BizFed is a massive, diverse, grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen our regional economy.

Just as with our 2022 Business Survey, SCVEDC and BizFed are seeking to find out the top areas of concern for the business community and what your outlook is for the upcoming year. This pulse poll analyzes key topics that impact business operation and profitability including workforce levels, remote work, the effectiveness of government programs and other topics. Make your voice be heard!

Results from the poll will guide our advocacy and help key policymakers in our region understand the needs of the business community.

Take the poll [here]. (Approximately 10 minutes)

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...