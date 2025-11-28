Black Friday Sale: 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K

From Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 1, runners can slash the entry fee in half with 50% off race registration for the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K on Sunday. March 1.

The Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Track Club will present the 16th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K and Mini Madness 1K benefiting JCI Santa Clarita and Students Off And Running.

SOAR provides local youth ages 14–18 with a fully supported Los Angeles Marathon training experience, completely free for participants and their families, and is an “Official Featured Charity of the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon.”

Mardi Gras Madness is a Santa Clarita Valley family-friendly run/walk event, offering fun and fitness for all ages. Participants will enjoy a scenic USATF-certified 5K/10K course, chip timing, custom finisher medals, marathon-quality tech shirts and a Health and Fitness Expo.

The festivities continue at Valencia Town Center with a beer garden, great food, costume contest, games and giveaways, silent auction, celebrity hosts and live entertainment.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a stroller-pusher, or bringing your furry friend, Mardi Gras Madness welcomes everyone and if you’re sprinting the 10K or grooving through the 5K, costumes, beads and high-energy vibes are a must.

The MGM course is a USATF-certified, rolling 5K/10K circuit featuring scenic paseos, bridge overpasses and sections along the South Fork River Trail.

Note: The 10K route includes a dirt equestrian trail from Mile 3.25 to Mile 4.85.

Use promo code MAD50 at checkout for the 50% discount on entry fees.

To register visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/Valencia/MGM5K.

Like this: Like Loading...