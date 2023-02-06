Blue Star Ranch Seeking to Expand Therapy Team

Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting post-combat veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, is looking for another therapy team to join its ranks.
Any licensed therapist, such as licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), can be trained to do equine therapy. The therapy team consists of a Certified Therapist who is already licensed and a Certified Equine Specialist. (Horse background required).
If you have an interest in equine therapy and would like more information, call Nancy at (661) 312-6184 for further information.
Blue Star Ranch is an all-volunteer organization except for the therapy teams. The organization is always raising funds to put its veterans through the program.
After a three-year hiatus, the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 95th anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history by bringing back its renowned St. Francis Dam lecture and bus tour/hike at the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carousel Ranch, a place where children with special needs discover and experience some of their greatest achievements through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.
Ethan Igbanugo's basket with 34 seconds remaining would prove to be the game winner as CSUN Men's Basketball knocked off first-place UC Santa Barbara 72-67 on Saturday at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Allyson Melgar (softball) and Ryan Camacho (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 30 additional deaths and 2,201 new cases countywide.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that as part of the median modification work taking place at Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road, additional lane closures are required on Saturday, Feb. 4 for street grinding and paving.
