Blue Star Ranch Seeking to Expand Therapy Team

Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting post-combat veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, is looking for another therapy team to join its ranks.

Any licensed therapist, such as licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), can be trained to do equine therapy. The therapy team consists of a Certified Therapist who is already licensed and a Certified Equine Specialist. (Horse background required).

If you have an interest in equine therapy and would like more information, call Nancy at (661) 312-6184 for further information.

Blue Star Ranch is an all-volunteer organization except for the therapy teams. The organization is always raising funds to put its veterans through the program.

For more information, visit https://bluestarranch.org/.

You can also visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKwC1dZi5Hg to view the nonprofit’s “A Place to Heal” video.

