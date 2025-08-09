Blue Star Ranch Seeks Community Support After Director’s Accident

Blue Star Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to healing veterans through equine-assisted therapy, is calling on the community for urgent support.

After a devastating accident involving Executive Director Nancy Zhe, the heart and driving force behind the organization, operations have been left in a vulnerable state during her recovery.

Blue Star Ranch has long been a safe haven for veterans suffering from PTSD and related challenges. Each veteran’s program consists of 10 healing sessions with highly trained horses and compassionate staff, costing the nonprofit $1,000 per participant.

With Zhe temporarily unable to manage grant writing and fundraising efforts, the ranch has launched a GoFundMe campaign to ensure that services for the veterans can continue uninterrupted and that the horses, who are the true therapy partner, remain healthy and well cared for.

In the middle of all of this the ranch has been forced to relocate after the owner of the ranch property sold the location to new owners who have not renewed Blue Star’s lease. Read about the efforts to relocate the ranch at https://signalscv.com/2025/06/jump-for-joy-opens-stables-for-blue-star-ranch/.

The funds raised will be used for:

— Horse feed, medical needs, and ongoing care.

— Scholarships for veterans in need of therapy.

— Operational support to continue services while Zhe recovers.

Visit www.bluestarranch.org to find the link to the Go Fund Me page or visit the How to Help page for paypal donations.

Blue Star Ranch invites the community to be a part of the Blue Star Ranch Poker Run at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge on Sept. 13 to raise additional funds and rally community connection.

We need your help.

— Volunteers to help with event setup, coordination, and cleanup.

— Raffle prize donations from gift cards to gear and everything in between.

— Participants for the Poker Run – bring your motorcycle, or your adventurous heart.

This is more than just a ride, it’s a chance to stand by those who’ve served and support an organization that’s changed lives, one ride at a time. To register for the event, visit www.bluestarranch.org under the events page.

How to Help

— Donate now: Please visit www.bluestarranch.org under the Go Fund Me link on the home page or How to Help page for paypal donations

— Sign up to volunteer or donate prizes: Contact Mike Salinas at (254) 285-9627 or Erika Bird at (661) 510-3136.

— Register for the ride: Visit www.bluestarranch.org under the events page

Zhe has spent years selflessly giving to others. Now it’s our turn to give back.

Let’s keep Blue Star Ranch galloping forward, for the horses, for our heroes and for healing.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-blue-star-ranch-relocate-and-rebuild.

