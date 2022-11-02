Board of Supervisors Declare November as Chinese American Film and Television Festival Month in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that declares the month of November 2022 as Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month in Los Angeles County.
“I believe it’s important to recognize and celebrate diversity in media and the arts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Honoring these two special Chinese media festivals is a way to recognize the cross-cultural collaboration that’s taking place here in L.A. County with the Chinese community. Spotlighting their important contributions to our country is also an effective way to battle hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community. That’s a goal we should all embrace and support.”
The month of November also commemorates E.D.I. Media’s 18th annual Chinese American Film and Television Festivals. These celebrations bridge the barriers of language and culture through a shared love of film and television. Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a scroll to E.D.I. Media’s leaders, recognizing their work to highlight meaningful relationships between American and Chinese communities in Los Angeles County. Click here to view Supervisor Barger’s scroll presentation.
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Band and Color Guard competed at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Simi Valley Band Spectacular in Simi Valley, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced the availability of $4 billion in funding to county offices of education, school districts, and charter schools for learning recovery initiatives.
Many a young child has spent a lazy sunny afternoon watching in awe as a gecko journeyed across the landscape. Its adhesive-like toepads keeping the lizard upright and moving regardless of the surface gravel, a tree branch, a stucco wall or even a glass window.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 17 and 35 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has appointed retired Judge Songhai Armstead as interim director of the new Justice Care and Opportunities Department, driving forward its Care First, Jails Last vision.
Seventeen finalists for California State University Hispanic Serving Institutions Community Grants were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 as part of the California State University-wide initiative of the Global Hispanic Serving Institutions Equity Innovation Hub.
The Master's men's soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field. Unfortunately they didn't get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.
Sharlene Coleal, Assistant Superintendent-Vice President of Business Services for College of the Canyons, received the 2022 Association of Chief Business Officials (ACBO) Achievement of Excellence Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the ACBO Fall 2022 Conference.
Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seeks to curb spikes in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections that most seriously impact young children.
Santa Clarita company NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, has announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.
In the middle of Old Town Newhall, there is a tranquil plaza on a half-acre of land. You no doubt have driven by it or maybe walked past on your way to William S. Hart Park, but have you ever taken the time to appreciate all the history captured in the plaza? To study the names inscribed on the hundreds of bricks lining the pathway? Or read the bronze plaque sharing the story of Willie, the Drummer Boy?
Six Flags Magic Mountain is no longer a 365-day park. Beginning Nov. 1, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, will be closed on select weekdays in November and December, a change to the park’s 365-day operating schedule.
Hoping to create a platform where activists and nonprofits can gather, connect and share information and a place where individuals can find volunteer opportunities and nonprofits can tap into the potential of volunteers and donors, California State University at Northridge political science professor Nicholas Dungey has created Reluvotion (pronounced Ree-Luv-oo-Shun.)
A "Holiday Stress and Anger Management Workshop," hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays."
The Master's University continued its hot play on the pitch as the Lady Mustangs Soccer Team defeated the William Jessup Warriors 2-1 on Senior Day Saturday to secure a spot in the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.
California Institute of the Arts alum Henry Selick (Film/Video MFA 1977) stages a triumphant return to stop-motion animation with "Wendell & Wild," a horror-comedy premiering on streaming service Netflix this past Halloween weekend.
No. 15 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball team continued its run through the Western State Conference, South Division with a 10th straight victory, a 3-1 road affair over No. 25 Santa Monica College on Oct. 28, that ensures the Cougars at least a share of the program's seventh conference title.
