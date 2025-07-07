Board Positions Available at ARTree

ARTree has announced it has three volunteer positions available for its board.

The three positions are Member at Large, Education Chair and Treasurer.

Join the board to help facilitate creative projects and promote organizational growth.

Visit the ARTree website here for more information on the member at large position available.

Visit the Education Chair link for more information on the position.

Visit the Treasurer link for more information on this position.

It is recommended to volunteer in a class or event first to learn more about ARTree.

Anyone interested can fill out the volunteer application here.

Then submit a letter of interest to this email artree@theartree.org.

