Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
| Friday, Sep 11, 2020
bobcat fire

Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.

Issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health late Friday afternoon, the smoke advisory is in effect through Saturday.

The advisory also includes the following areas:

* Central Los Angeles

* Northwest Coastal L.A. County

* Southwest Coastal L.A. County

* South Coastal L.A.

* Southeast L.A. County

* West San Fernando Valley

* East San Fernando Valley

* West San Gabriel Valley

* East San Gabriel Valley

* Pomona-Walnut Valley

* South San Gabriel Valley

* South Central Los Angeles County

* San Gabriel Mountains

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County.

“If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health,” Davis said. “These precautions are particularly important for children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.”

These precautions include avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure and limiting physical exertion (whether indoor or outdoor), such as exercise.

Children and people who have air quality sensitive conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should follow these recommendations and stay indoors as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot, or ash cannot be seen, or there is no smell of smoke. If your condition worsens, contact your health care provider immediately for medical advice or call 911.

Wildfire smoke is a mixture of small particles, gases, and water vapor. Small particles are the primary health concern. These small particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches, and illness (i.e., bronchitis). In people with sensitive conditions, they can cause difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue, and chest pain.

“We are also advising day camps that are in session in smoke-impacted areas to suspend outside recreational activities, such as hiking or picnics until conditions improve,” Davis said.

People can participate in indoor activities in areas with visible smoke, soot, or ash, provided the indoor location has air conditioning that does not draw air from the outside, and it has closed windows and doors to protect the cleanliness of indoor air. If not, it is recommended that everyone follow these guidelines as if they were outside.

The following recommendations will help you protect yourself and your family from the harmful effects of unhealthy or poor air quality:

* If you see or smell smoke or see a lot of particles and ash in the air, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity to limit your exposure to harmful air. This is especially important for those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), the elderly and children.

* If outdoor air is bad, try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed. Air conditioners that re-circulate air within the home can help filter out harmful particles.

* Avoid using air conditioning units that only draw in air from the outside or that do not have a re-circulating option. Residents should check the filters on their air conditioners and replace them regularly. Indoor air filtration devices with HEPA filters can further reduce the level of particles that circulate indoors.

* If it is too hot during the day to keep the doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air-conditioned place, such as a cooling center, to stay cool and to protect yourself from harmful air.

* Do not use fireplaces (either wood burning or gas), candles, and vacuums. Use damp cloths to clean dusty indoor surfaces.

* Do not smoke.

* If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to smoke exposure, including severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your doctor immediately or go to an urgent care center. If life-threatening, please contact 911.

* When smoke is heavy for a prolonged period of time, fine particles can build up indoors even though you may not be able to see them. Wearing a mask may prevent exposures to large particles. However, most masks do not prevent exposure to fine particles and toxic gases, which may be more dangerous to your health.

* Practice safe clean-up following a fire. Follow the ash clean-up and food safety instructions here.

The following is recommended for pets:

* Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

* If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs include panting or an inability to catch their breath. Symptoms for cats are less noticeable but may include panting or an inability to catch their breath.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 43 new deaths and 1,115 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, with 5,594 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 252,066 Cases Countywide, 43 New Deaths; SCV Nears 5,600 Cases
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Smoke from the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa has prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to declare the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley is unhealthy.
Bobcat Fire Smoke Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility in the "Best Picture" category, as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative.
Academy Sets Representation, Inclusion Standards for ‘Best Picture’ Oscar
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
The Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is staging two fundraisers to support the ongoing needs of the program.
Saugus High School Band, Color Guard Stage 2 Fundraisers
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15, at 3 p.m.
September 15: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission has released the agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 15 starting at 6 p.m.
September 15: Santa Clarita Planning Commission Meeting
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
New research suggests that COVID-19 may have been circulating in the Los Angeles area as early as last December — months before the outbreak in officially confirmed U.S. cases began to signal the beginning of a pandemic.
COVID-19 May Have Been in L.A. Before China Announced Its Outbreak
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
As Los Angeles County approaches the six-month mark since the stay-at-home order was put in place, shuttering businesses of all types, many of those who have yet to be given the green light to reopen are at risk of closing their doors for good, including the Mountasia Family Fun Center.
Mountasia Family Fun Center Searches for Buyer to Survive Pandemic
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Among the bills California Governor Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday is AB 1867, legislation that immediately extends critical paid sick days protections to the state’s workforce.
Legislation Extending Paid Sick Days Protections Signed into Law
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
At Solomon’s Delicatessen, a small business in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom alongside Senator Anna Caballero signed three bills into law Wednesday to boost the recovery of small businesses grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and another to jumpstart state construction projects.
Newsom Signs Bills to Aid Small Businesses, Boost Recovery
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after she reportedly turned herself in on felony vandalism charges related to the Black Lives Matter street painting, marking the third arrest in connection to the incident.
Third Activist Related to BLM Street Painting Incident Arrested
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Castaic Town Council members are planning to hold elections for five seats, as well as a special election for a second vacancy for the Region 5 spot, according to the council website.
Castaic Town Council Plans to Hold Election Nov. 7
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 42 new deaths and 1,239 new cases of COVID-19, including 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the SCV total to 5,579 confirmed cases and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 251,024 Cases, 42 New Deaths Countywide; 5,579 SCV Cases
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a special webinar Wednesday for thousands of school leaders, parents, and educational partners to answer questions and assist schools in their understanding of state public health guidance as they continue to ensure the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic
Thurmond, School Leaders Address Guidelines to Ensure Safe Learning
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Joseph Cibere will demonstrate his unique style of watercolor during a 1-day workshop presented by Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) via Zoom Monday, Sept. 21, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 21: Online Watercolor Demonstration with Joseph Cibere
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Henry Mayo to Offer Virtual Diabetes Prevention Program Beginning October
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
The County of Los Angeles launched the COVID-19 Safety Compliance Certificate Program (CSCCP) Thursday to help educate and train business owners to comprehensively implement the L.A. County Department of Public Health COVID-19 safety directives.
New COVID-19 Certificate Program Trains Businesses to Implement County’s Safety Directives
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a free Zoom Watercolor demo/workshop with artist Fatemeh Kian on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Online Watercolor Workshop with Fatemeh Kian
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) Advocacy Group and Jack's Angels Inc., a Santa Clarita nonprofit for awareness and research for DIPG and pediatric brain cancer, is hosting the virtual, "Rally for Our Children" on Friday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. in conjunction with Denver-based Guiding Angels Productions.
Sept. 25: Santa Clarita-Based Jack’s Angels Hosting Virtual ‘Rally for Our Children’
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.
SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
At least three people suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with an embankment on northbound Interstate 5 in Gorman, causing a freeway closure early Thursday afternoon.
At Least 3 People Suffer Major Injuries After Solo-Vehicle Crash in Gorman
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Due to safety concerns from the unhealthy air quality in smoke-impacted regions across L.A. County, the following L.A. County COVID-19 testing sites will close today, Thursday, Sept. 10 and tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 11:
COC Among COVID-19 Testing Sites Temporarily Closed Due to Unhealthy Air
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up to another red sun Thursday morning, as smoke and ash from the fires raging nearby continued to fill the valley.
Smoke, Ash from Nearby Fires Cover SCV
