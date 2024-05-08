Bob’s Discount Furniture and Los Angeles Rams Announce Partnership in Celebration of Community

Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Los Angeles Rams announce a multi-year partnership, which will bring together like-minded organizations with a shared commitment to serving their local communities.

The partnership kicked off on National Teacher Appreciation Day (May 7, 2024), when the brands refurbished the staff lounge at Centinela Elementary School in Inglewood. The elementary school’s administration team had the opportunity to shop at Bob’s Torrance location and handpicked items to surprise their staff, with the goal of offering an updated space to take a break for this group of dedicated, hard-working professionals.

“Bob’s is thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Rams, a beloved sports organization with a passionate fan base and long-standing commitment and focus on community,” said Bill Barton, Bob’s Discount Furniture, President and CEO. “We believe strongly that our mutual organizational focus on giving back makes this partnership a natural fit as we look to expand in the LA market and beyond.”

In addition to community focused activations, Bob’s will be the presenting partner of the “Rams Roster Moves” content highlighting trades, signings and practice squad elevations throughout the season, as well as a presenting partner for the “Rams FanCam” site featuring photos of fans on gamedays at SoFi Stadium. The partnership also will include a co-branded “Fancave Sweepstakes”, which will give one fan a once-in-a-lifetime Rams Fan Cave makeover.

“The Los Angeles Rams are committed to partnering with a purpose to create a lasting impact,” said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. “Rooted in our shared dedication to uplift the community, we’re thrilled to welcome Bob’s Discount Furniture to the Rams family. Through our newly formed partnership, we will continue to give back in new ways, keep our fans updated on what’s happening on the field, and offer an exciting makeover for a lucky fan.”

