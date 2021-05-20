Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies investigate the scene where a dead body was found in Newhall on Thursday. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies did say the man had died sometime Wednesday night on the 24900 block of Railroad Avenue.

“It is a deceased individual, and the reason why is we do not know,” said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “We just got the call this morning, but it looks like he passed away sometime overnight.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the scene at 7:48 a.m., but the man was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Initial reports indicate that L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives are not involved in the investigation as of the publication of this article, and Hoyt said foul play was not suspected, adding that it was likely a homeless medical incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

