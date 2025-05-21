Body of Missing College Student, Tanner Prentiss, Found in Big Bear Lake

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced the body of Tanner Prentiss, 22, missing since Saturday, May 17, was found in Big Bear Lake on Monday, May 19.

Prentiss, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and was reported missing after he failed to return to his rented cabin in the Big Bear area after an evening out with friends.

He was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on May 17 on Village Drive near a area filled with bars and restaurants, according to the sheriff’s department. They said he was possibly heading towards Big Bear Boulevard when he was last seen.

His body was located on Monday, at 10:23 a.m. by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive Team in the water near the Pine Knot Marina. It was first spotted by deputies during a search by helicopter over the area.

No foul play was indicated, and the Coroner’s Office has assumed the investigation.

Prentiss and several friends rented a cabin at Big Bear Lake for the weekend. After going out for the evening, Prentiss did not return to the cabin.

Prentiss’ grandmother, Marilyn Taylor, wrote on Facebook that her family is devastated by Tanner’s death.

“Tanner was the funny guy, always smiling, tons of friends, charismatic, responsible and a really good person. This loss is more than we can bear at this time,” she wrote.

In a statement, UC Santa Barbara called the economics and sociology student’s death “heartbreaking” for the entire university community and expressed condolences to his friends and families.

“We understand the impact and stress surrounding this tragedy and are committed to supporting our campus community who may be impacted. Our campus offers resources to students, staff and faculty who are in need of support.”

A GoFundMe account, started by his roomate Arjun Malaviya has raised a total of $24,825 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

The fundraising message reads:

“Hi, my name is Arjun, and I had the privilege of being Tanner’s roommate this past year. In partnership with the Santa Barbara Snow Club,

I am starting this GoFundMe to support the Prentiss family as they navigate the unimaginable loss of their son and brother. While no amount of money can bring Tanner back, I hope this can help ease some of the financial burden tied to memorial services and other unexpected expenses.

It’s hard to put into words what Tanner meant to those who knew him. He truly was an angel on earth — kind, compassionate, and deeply selfless. He had this rare ability to bring light into any room, and he never hesitated to lift others up. Tanner believed in the good in people, even when they didn’t see it in themselves. That’s something I’ll always carry with me, and I know many others will too.

If you’re able to contribute or even just share this fundraiser, it would mean the world. Let’s come together to honor Tanner’s memory and support the family he loved so deeply.”

The GoFundMe can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-prentiss-family-in-their-loss.

Like this: Like Loading...