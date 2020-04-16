Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price

Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed, according to the Boston Globe and other news sources. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000.
Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Boston Scientific has 12 manufacturing plants worldwide. Its Valencia location is one of five in the mainland United States.
Announcement of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Wednesday by the University of Minnesota, which conceived and developed the low-cost “Coventor” with partners. It licensed the device to Boston Scientific, one of the design partners, at no charge.
“Our hope is that the Coventor will be useful in those clinical settings where traditional ventilators are not available,” Stephen Richardson, a cardiac anesthesiology fellow on the development team, said in a university publication. Describing the Coventor as “a low-cost backup alternative for physicians to use,” Richardson said: “This allows patients who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to survive, to survive.”
“We’re targeting a price point below $1K,” Boston Scientific’s Kate Haranis told the Boston Globe, which described the device as “a compact one-armed robot. It features a commercially available inflating plastic bag that is repeatedly squeezed with a cylinder to drive oxygen through a tube into a patient’s lungs.”
The company has not announced which manufacturing facilities will be involved.
Los Angeles County justice partners have collaborated to safely cut the county jails population by 3,500 to reduce the risk of mass exposure of COVID-19, county Public Defender Ricardo D. García said Tuesday.
Island Pacific Supermarket has launched its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign by becoming the first Filipino supermarket chain to provide online shopping with same-day grocery delivery in the United States.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a public-private partnership motion
to create a county COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program which calls for the creation of the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The county of Los Angeles in partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative and Community Reinvestment Fund, USA has created a new online portal for small businesses to apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced Tuesday the launch of enhanced foreclosure prevention services for property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units in Los Angeles County as part of the Los Angeles County Disaster Help Center.
As coronavirus rules evolved and increased, and the threat of viral spread became ubiquitous, anxiety and stress levels escalated while dietary restrictions fizzled even for the most self-disciplined people.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 40 new deaths and 670 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths. A minimum total of 196 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) Tuesday to receive and administer the County’s initial allocation of $13.6 million in Community Development Block Grant Program Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, as well as future allocations, in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, during Child Abuse Prevention Month, $42 million new investments to protect younger Californians who are at heightened risk for abuse and mistreatment due to COVID-19.
In continued response to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak and the recent order from the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises is cancelling all voyages through June 30, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County.
