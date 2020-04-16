[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020

 

Video: University of Minnesota

 

Boston Scientific Corp. will produce 3,000 medical ventilators for around $1,000 apiece with more to come if needed, according to the Boston Globe and other news sources. Traditional medical ventilators cost $25,000 to $50,000.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Boston Scientific has 12 manufacturing plants worldwide. Its Valencia location is one of five in the mainland United States.

Announcement of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization as part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Wednesday by the University of Minnesota, which conceived and developed the low-cost “Coventor” with partners. It licensed the device to Boston Scientific, one of the design partners, at no charge.

“Our hope is that the Coventor will be useful in those clinical settings where traditional ventilators are not available,” Stephen Richardson, a cardiac anesthesiology fellow on the development team, said in a university publication. Describing the Coventor as “a low-cost backup alternative for physicians to use,” Richardson said: “This allows patients who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to survive, to survive.”

“We’re targeting a price point below $1K,” Boston Scientific’s Kate Haranis told the Boston Globe, which described the device as “a compact one-armed robot. It features a commercially available inflating plastic bag that is repeatedly squeezed with a cylinder to drive oxygen through a tube into a patient’s lungs.”

The company has not announced which manufacturing facilities will be involved.

 

 

 
04-15-2020 Boston Scientific to Make Ventilators at Fraction of Average Price
