Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place

A live video posted by “Canyon Karen” on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents’ Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.

Vehicles that ignored the “road closed ahead” signs and raced up to the barricades were forced to make a U-turn. Many cars attempted to find a way around the barricades by turning right onto Fan Court, only to quickly return to Bouquet Canyon Road, after discovering the road to be a cul-de-sac.

The road closure, passionately opposed by local residents, is expected to last 11 months, or longer, depending on construction delays.

The city of Santa Clarita approved the closure so Lennar Corporation could realign the road, replace a bridge and widen the nearby flood channel in advance of its plan to build 375 new homes in the area. The city first approved the closure of Bouquet Canyon Road for the project on Nov. 10, 2020.

Other streets in the area are also barricaded with a gate installed at Benz Road, which can only be accessed by residents sporting special access stickers being distributed by Lennar. The gate is expected to be operational on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The following message from the city of Santa Clarita was posted on the city’s Facebook page that included a map of the detour:

“During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Haskell Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive, with additional signage in place to guide motorists safely through the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time and follow all posted signage.

Local businesses will remain open and accessible via alternate routes.

This work is part of a developer-led infrastructure project by Lennar. For project details, detour maps and ongoing updates, please visit:

BouquetCanyonRoad.com.

We appreciate your patience and understanding as this important infrastructure improvement project moves forward.”

Despite protests from residents that the new road should have been constructed before the existing Bouquet Canyon Road was closed, Lennar officials have said the closure is necessary in order to replace a bridge over Bouquet Canyon Road and safely widen the flood channel.

