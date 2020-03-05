Bowman Encores as State Model Continuation High School

For the eighth time in a row, Jereann Bowman High School has been named a Model Continuation High School in the State of California.

The award is presented every three years, with Bowman earning the distinction every year it has been eligible since 1999.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced 43 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2020.

“Bowman High School is fortunate to have such an exceptional program where “at-promise” students have the opportunity to graduate high school and develop post-secondary endeavors,” said Principal Eran Zeevi.

“Being recognized once again as Model School of California only fortifies the work we do in making sure our students MATTER in our community,” Zeevi said. “I am honored to share this award with an outstanding, dedicated staff, who work with so much diligence and care to support our student population.”

Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages 16 through 18 who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.

The schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involved assessments and data. The process included a peer review panel and an on-site visit.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and determination of the teachers, school staff, and administrators who are helping these students to thrive personally and academically,” Thurmond said. “With the right guidance, encouragement, and support, students in continuation high schools can access the same career and college opportunities after graduation as their peers in traditional school settings. These model schools give students a chance to not only succeed in high school but in life.”

The MCHS Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association or CCEA. The program honors continuation high schools for the comprehensive services they provide at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling.

The 43 schools selected as MCHS retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the 2020 CCEA State Conference in San Diego on May 1–3, 2020.

For more information, visit the CDE Continuation Education webpage or the CCEA website.