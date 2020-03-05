Bowman Encores as State Model Continuation High School

For the eighth time in a row, Jereann Bowman High School has been named a Model Continuation High School in the State of California.
The award is presented every three years, with Bowman earning the distinction every year it has been eligible since 1999.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced 43 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2020.
“Bowman High School is fortunate to have such an exceptional program where “at-promise” students have the opportunity to graduate high school and develop post-secondary endeavors,” said Principal Eran Zeevi.
“Being recognized once again as Model School of California only fortifies the work we do in making sure our students MATTER in our community,” Zeevi said. “I am honored to share this award with an outstanding, dedicated staff, who work with so much diligence and care to support our student population.”
Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students ages 16 through 18 who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.
The schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involved assessments and data. The process included a peer review panel and an on-site visit.
“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and determination of the teachers, school staff, and administrators who are helping these students to thrive personally and academically,” Thurmond said. “With the right guidance, encouragement, and support, students in continuation high schools can access the same career and college opportunities after graduation as their peers in traditional school settings. These model schools give students a chance to not only succeed in high school but in life.”
The MCHS Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association or CCEA. The program honors continuation high schools for the comprehensive services they provide at-risk youth through instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, guidance, and counseling.
The 43 schools selected as MCHS retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the 2020 CCEA State Conference in San Diego on May 1–3, 2020.
Mike Kuhlman takes leadership of the William S. Hart Union High School District this week after serving for 23 years as a district teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of educational services, and most recently, deputy superintendent.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
