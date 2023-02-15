Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School

The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.

CDE recognized Bowman’s exceptional dedication to providing high-quality education and support for students who face significant obstacles to completing their education.

Bowman has been consistently recognized as a Model Continuation High School since 1999.

“Bowman High School exemplifies what a Model Continuation High School should be,” said school Principal, Nina Zamora. “We reconnect students to academics through relationship building and incremental success. Our staff works diligently to provide all students with a safe space whereby they can recover credits and graduate from high school. We are honored to receive our 9th Model School award (three-year designation).”

Continuation high schools serve students who have struggled in traditional high school settings and face significant challenges to completing their education. These schools provide a smaller, more supportive environment, and offer personalized learning experiences to help students meet their unique needs and achieve their goals.

“Bowman High School’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for its students is truly exceptional,” said Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent of William S. Hart Union High School District. “This recognition is well-deserved and we are proud to have such a high-quality continuation high school in our district.”

The California Model Continuation High School recognition is a prestigious honor awarded to only a select few continuation high schools in the state. Schools that receive this recognition are considered to be leaders in the field, and serve as models for other continuation high schools to follow.

Bowman High School will be recognized for its achievements at the California Continuation Education Association Plus 2023 State Conference in San Diego from April 27 to April 30, 2023.

