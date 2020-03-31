Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis.
The local nonprofit released the following information, including how to donate to the organization:
On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley members and families, thank you for your continued support “to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us must, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens”.
The important work of the Club has not stopped. Santa Clarita’s children and teens are more at-risk for risky behavior, unhealthy food and activity choices, and feelings of loneliness and isolation than ever. These are confusing, anxiety-filled, and uncertain times for all of us. Our young people need our support through this.
Since 1968, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. This work will continue! Services just look a little different during this time of uneasiness and uncertainty. Our Youth Development Professionals are quickly adapting and delivering impactful programming to engage Santa Clarita’s children and teens and help them through these tough times.
How the Club is adapting:
– Running Virtual Programming
– Engaging members through Zoom & Social Media @scvbgc
– Proactively reaching out to all club members and their families through phone calls, emails and texts
– Communicating with supporters, donors & volunteers
How you can help:
– Donate Amazon, Grocery, & Restaurant Gift Cards for Virtual Programming
– Assemble Easter Baskets for Club Members and Families\
– Donate Art Supply Kits for care package drop-offs (new and unopened)
– Provide Games and Supplies for curbside pick-up (new and unopened)
– Spread the Word! Forward to your Network
While the Club’s physical doors may be locked, your support means this important work can continue. These program changes have not been easy, and our Youth Development Professionals have been incredible at adapting. We have had to get creative with Club programming, and will continue to work towards maximizing the impact the Club has on the youth we serve.
Your support is essential during this time of uncertainty. Please send your item donations to:
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
P.O. Box 220639
Santa Clarita, CA 91322
We know it’s a lot to ask right now, but please support this important mission by clicking the button below and giving as you are able. Your community needs you now more than ever.
To make a donation and make a difference, click here.
As the local and global situation continues to change, our needs may also change over the coming days. We will continue to communicate with you during this time.
Our Contact Information
Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley
24909 Newhall Ave.
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
(661)254-2582
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, click here.
For the first time in at least a quarter century - maybe ever - the Easter Sunrise Service at Vasquez Rocks is canceled due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak and the decision by the County of Los Angeles to shutter natural-area parks, including Vasquez.
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
The county of Los Angeles is standing up approximately 2,000 medical sheltering beds for people who either have been exposed to COVID-19 or who health authorities have determined need to self-isolate or self-quarantine but cannot do so in their own home.
Staffing for a predicted patient surge, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday eased regulations to enable hospitals to quickly hire thousands of both licensed and to-be licensed nurses, doctors and medical workers.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Monday they have collaborated on COVID-19-related reductions in court operations, which allows for the redeployment of some deputies to support county law enforcement.
At an emergency meeting Saturday, California’s Judicial Council voted unanimously to delay criminal arraignments, extend timelines for criminal trials, and use technology wherever possible to help courts conduct remote proceedings
With the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services have launched the new L.A. County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center.
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
