Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis.

The local nonprofit released the following information, including how to donate to the organization:

On behalf of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley members and families, thank you for your continued support “to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us must, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens”.

The important work of the Club has not stopped. Santa Clarita’s children and teens are more at-risk for risky behavior, unhealthy food and activity choices, and feelings of loneliness and isolation than ever. These are confusing, anxiety-filled, and uncertain times for all of us. Our young people need our support through this.

Since 1968, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. This work will continue! Services just look a little different during this time of uneasiness and uncertainty. Our Youth Development Professionals are quickly adapting and delivering impactful programming to engage Santa Clarita’s children and teens and help them through these tough times.



How the Club is adapting:

– Running Virtual Programming

– Engaging members through Zoom & Social Media @scvbgc

– Proactively reaching out to all club members and their families through phone calls, emails and texts

– Communicating with supporters, donors & volunteers

How you can help:

– Donate Amazon, Grocery, & Restaurant Gift Cards for Virtual Programming

– Assemble Easter Baskets for Club Members and Families\

– Donate Art Supply Kits for care package drop-offs (new and unopened)

– Provide Games and Supplies for curbside pick-up (new and unopened)

– Spread the Word! Forward to your Network

While the Club’s physical doors may be locked, your support means this important work can continue. These program changes have not been easy, and our Youth Development Professionals have been incredible at adapting. We have had to get creative with Club programming, and will continue to work towards maximizing the impact the Club has on the youth we serve.

Your support is essential during this time of uncertainty. Please send your item donations to:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

P.O. Box 220639

Santa Clarita, CA 91322

We know it’s a lot to ask right now, but please support this important mission by clicking the button below and giving as you are able. Your community needs you now more than ever.

To make a donation and make a difference, click here.

As the local and global situation continues to change, our needs may also change over the coming days. We will continue to communicate with you during this time.

Our Contact Information

Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

24909 Newhall Ave.

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

(661)254-2582

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, click here.