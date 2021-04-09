header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
78°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
| Friday, Apr 9, 2021
boys and girls club spring break camp
Kids participate in an egg hunt during the Boys & Girls Club of SCV’s Spring Break Camp. Courtesy

In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.

Through the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club has also been doing what it can to provide in-person distance learning support to small groups of children at McGrath and Newhall elementary schools.

Now for spring break, the club gave those same students the opportunity to take a break from school and instead continue exploring the arts, be active and have fun with all the same health and safety protocols on the two campuses.

“Really, it’s about the kids having fun right now because what we’ve been doing with them each day (normally) is helping them with schoolwork,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the club. “It’s been such a stressful year that this is the most time they get to just unwind and do fun things, play outside, do art projects, fun activities and games. The kids haven’t really been able to play like that for a long time.”

While the fee for the camp is just $50, Nelson soon discovered that it was still a barrier for some families, especially those with more than one child.

boys and girls club spring break camp

Kids participate in an egg hunt during the Boys & Girls Club of SCV’s Spring Break Camp. Courtesy

“It’s tough when you’re trying to help people and serve the community. There’s always more you want to do,” Nelson said.

That’s where the Rotary Satellite Club of Santa Clarita, an extension of the main Rotary Club that has operated locally for more than 50 years, was able to step in and help through a grant from its Rotary District (5280).

“Just two days before Jason (Downs, chair of the Rotary Satellite Club) called me, several parents said they wouldn’t be able to afford the fee … Jason’s timing was perfect. Rotary was ready to help and jumped at the opportunity to provide scholarships this spring break,” Nelson added.

Rotary’s donation of $1,150 provided scholarships for 23 children, which is about a quarter of the kids in attendance this year.

boys and girls club spring break camp

From left, Matt Nelson, Isabella Nelson, Jason Downs and Adrienne Mei Hwa O’Reilly, of Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, present a check to the Boys & Girls Club of SCV for kids’ Spring Break Camp tuition. Courtesy of Lilly Hernandez

“Rotary has been striving to make the world a better place for over a hundred years — that always begins with our children and their families,” Downs said. “I know firsthand the impact Boys & Girls Club has on our youth. My nephews attend the club and have benefitted from having structure and positive male role models there. Every little bit counts. Every child is worth it. The club and Rotary want the same things for our youth. We are proud to be working side by side in the community.”

As life begins to return to normal and more kids are allowed to return to in-person learning, the Boys & Girls Club looks forward to a time when the club’s regular activities can also return, but in the meantime, they’ll continue to serve kids in any way they can.

“Kids need every chance they can get to socialize and be active. We’re able to provide that while following public health protocols,” Nelson said. “Thanks to Rotary, these kids are getting what they need right now.”

The Rotary Club encourages the community to get involved, as there are more kids out there in need of support, according to Downs.

boys and girls club spring break camp

Kids participate in an egg hunt during the Boys & Girls Club of SCV’s Spring Break Camp. Courtesy
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp

Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
Friday, Apr 9, 2021
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
FULL STORY...

April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer

April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaeffer in a virtual oil demo on Monday, April 19, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Sets April Drive-In Events Schedule

SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida Sets April Drive-In Events Schedule
Wednesday, Apr 7, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida is excited to announce its April drive-in events schedule.
FULL STORY...

SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club

SCV Rotary Donates $1,150 to Boys & Girls Club
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
Each Spring Break the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides a vital service to working parents and guardians by extending its hours and offering a safe place for children to play and learn.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards

Saugus High Student Wins Top Prize at SCAA’s 2021 Scholarship Awards
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Scholarship committee recently met with high school senior art student applicants virtually to announce the Association's 2021 Scholarship Award winners.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission recently met to receive an update from city staff about the status of the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall.
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
A judge’s ruling this week dealt a setback to the Tejon Ranch Co.’s proposed 19,000-unit Centennial development project in the upper northwest corner of Los Angeles County.
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 48 new deaths and 752 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,432 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee briefly met Thursday morning to recommend that the City Council oppose four pieces of state legislation that would expand the state’s land-use authority.
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
In recognition of public safety dispatchers' services, the California Highway Patrol joins other law enforcement agencies to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week on April 11-17, 2021.
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Officials in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a virtual community discussion on child abuse prevention April 20.
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
CBRE announced the sale of a state-of-the-art 24,164 square-foot industrial facility to Tera McHugh and John McHugh, owners of Versatile Systems, Inc.
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 52 new deaths and 710 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,417 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaeffer in a virtual oil demo on Monday, April 19, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate advisors Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, and Matt Sreden represented the seller in the sale of a 23,817-square-foot professional office building in a prime Valencia location.
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
Following stakeholder planning meetings over the course of a year and a public survey period in January, the city of Santa Clarita’s 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) draft update enters the next phase in the approval and adoption process.
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
Cassie Gratton knows how to open a Laemmle theater. The general manager of the Newhall Laemmle, which will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting this Friday, also helped to open Laemmle’s Glendale and Claremont locations.
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
CalTrans Announces Opening of New I-5 Carpool Lanes
The California Department of Transportation announced that new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV, or carpool) lanes are open to motorists on Northbound and Southbound Interstate 5 between the Ventura Freeway (State Route 134) interchange in Los Angeles and Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.
CalTrans Announces Opening of New I-5 Carpool Lanes
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated public health guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lifting travel restrictions and testing requirements while recommending continued mask-wearing and social distancing.
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 53 new deaths and 479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the Santa Clarita Valley cases total rose by 12 from Tuesday's to 27,393 since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
Acting on a tip, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station raided a residence in Newhall and seized 240 marijuana plants.
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
%d bloggers like this: