Boys & Girls Club Honors 2020 Youth of the Year Nominees, Winner

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored its 2020 Youth of the Year nominees and winner during a recent Zoom! call.

The nominees were Love, Emmy, Adam, Joei Jr., Alycia, and Lluvia, and Lluvia was chosen the 2020 Youth of the Year (the teens are minors, so first names only).

Youth of the Year is the club’s signature effort to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy.

Throughout the year a Youth of the Month is selected to recognize and celebrate Club Members who show exceptional character, leadership, and strive to overcome challenges.

“This year’s celebration looked a little different,” said Matt Nelson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club SCV.

“The club had to get a little creative in how it celebrated its six Youth of the Year finalists,” Nelson said. “The Boys & Girls Club provided a virtual dinner and Amazon gift card for each nominee. It was a great time and we are so proud of how they are taking care of themselves and continuing to be leaders, even at home. Thank you for supporting youth through this pandemic.”

On the ZOOM! chat, the teen leaders talked about how they are making the best of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, with schools and Boys & Girls Club clubhouses closed.

Q: How are you keeping busy at home?

A: “I registered for classes at COC. My teacher wants me to pick my major by tomorrow…(also)…My mom used to ask me to vacuum and I would be like, ‘ummm’. But now I’m like, Mom, can I vacuum?!” – Alycia

A: “I’m starting to be more active and going out for walks. I’m also cooking a lot.” – Joei Jr.

A: “I learned how to make albondigas soup… Now I’m like ‘I know how you feel Mom.'” – Love

A: “I’m doing schoolwork and making videos fro my YouTube channel.” – Adam

Q: What do you miss about the club?

A: “The Club gave me something productive to do. I was always doing something at the Club.” – Alycia

A: “Having a place to be social and interact with friends. It’s been hard for my mom. Going to the Club was something she looked forward to, to pick us up, and now she doesn’t have that.” – Lluvia

A: “The ‘Club’ atmosphere and Food Day!” – Emmy

A: “Just….everything!” – Adam

A: “I miss seeing the little kids. They were always following me around and I miss being with them” – Love