Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.

“We are grateful for the volunteers, donors, board members, employees and families whose dedication helps shape great futures every day,” said Boys & Girls Club of SCV Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nelson.

Celebrating our 2025 honorees:

Tom Veloz Board Member of the Year: Jenny Ketchepaw.

Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year: Patrick Tremblay.

Gary Condie Special Recognition Award: Learn4Life and Complete Property Services.

Sam Dixon Legacy Award: CA State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

Employee of the Year: Araceli Arreola.

Alex Kontogiannis Parent of the Year: Jessie and Ashley Brown.

25 Years of Board Service: Tom Dierckman, Gloria Mercado-Fortine and Carl Kanowsky.

The Boys & Girls Club of SCV is a nonprofit organization providing safe, positive places for kids and teens to learn and grow, offering programs in academics, healthy living, character and leadership, with trained staff and volunteers guiding children to reach their full potential through fun activities, homework help and mentorship. They aim to keep youth engaged during critical out-of-school hours with a focus on developing skills for school, work and life.

There are 13 locations in the SCV:

James T. Ventress Clubhouse

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 254-2582

Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse

19425 Stillmore St..

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 251-6017

Castaic Clubhouse

28900 Hillcrest Parkway,

Castaic, CA 91384

(661) 857-5985

Val Verde Clubhouse

30300 W. Arlington St.,

Castaic, CA 91384

(661) 257-4014

Newhall School Sites. Must be Newhall School District student.

Meadows Site

(661) 655-2281

McGrath Elementary Site

(661) 476-1123

Oak Hills Site

(661) 655-2287

Old Orchard Site

(661) 313-9466

Peachland Site

(661) 649-4942

Pico Canyon Site

(661) 655-2268

Stevenson Ranch Site

(661) 655-2303

Valencia Valley Site

(661) 655-2291

Wiley Canyon Site

(661) 857-6254

An annual membership to the Boys & Girls Club of SCV is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child, however no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

There is no fee for elementary school based sites: Old Orchard and Wiley Canyon. To register your child/children review the Parent Handbook that explains Club rules and policies then click here to complete an online registration form.

One registration per child is required.

Children must be at least 7 years old to register.

After completing your registration contact the Club to make your payment and complete your child(s) registration.

Generally, the Club is open Monday-Friday from 2–7 p.m. during school and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during vacation periods.

Contact the Clubhouses directly to learn about early care days and summer hours.

Potential members are always welcome to stop by for a tour.

For more information visit https://scvbgc.org.

