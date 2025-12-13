header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
| Friday, Dec 12, 2025
boys and girl clbu 2 crop

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.

“We are grateful for the volunteers, donors, board members, employees and families whose dedication helps shape great futures every day,” said Boys & Girls Club of SCV Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nelson.

Celebrating our 2025 honorees:

Tom Veloz Board Member of the Year: Jenny Ketchepaw.

Tony Newhall Volunteer of the Year: Patrick Tremblay.

Gary Condie Special Recognition Award: Learn4Life and Complete Property Services.

Sam Dixon Legacy Award: CA State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

Employee of the Year: Araceli Arreola.

Alex Kontogiannis Parent of the Year: Jessie and Ashley Brown.

25 Years of Board Service: Tom Dierckman, Gloria Mercado-Fortine and Carl Kanowsky.

The Boys & Girls Club of SCV is a nonprofit organization providing safe, positive places for kids and teens to learn and grow, offering programs in academics, healthy living, character and leadership, with trained staff and volunteers guiding children to reach their full potential through fun activities, homework help and mentorship. They aim to keep youth engaged during critical out-of-school hours with a focus on developing skills for school, work and life.

There are 13 locations in the SCV:

James T. Ventress Clubhouse

24909 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 254-2582

Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse

19425 Stillmore St..

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 251-6017

Castaic Clubhouse

28900 Hillcrest Parkway,

Castaic, CA 91384

(661) 857-5985

Val Verde Clubhouse

30300 W. Arlington St.,

Castaic, CA 91384

(661) 257-4014

Newhall School Sites. Must be Newhall School District student.

Meadows Site

(661) 655-2281

McGrath Elementary Site

(661) 476-1123

Oak Hills Site

(661) 655-2287

Old Orchard Site

(661) 313-9466

Peachland Site

(661) 649-4942

Pico Canyon Site

(661) 655-2268

Stevenson Ranch Site

(661) 655-2303

Valencia Valley Site

(661) 655-2291

Wiley Canyon Site

(661) 857-6254

An annual membership to the Boys & Girls Club of SCV is $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child, however no one is turned away due to inability to pay.

There is no fee for elementary school based sites: Old Orchard and Wiley Canyon. To register your child/children review the Parent Handbook that explains Club rules and policies then click here to complete an online registration form.

One registration per child is required.

Children must be at least 7 years old to register.

After completing your registration contact the Club to make your payment and complete your child(s) registration.

Generally, the Club is open Monday-Friday from 2–7 p.m. during school and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during vacation periods.

Contact the Clubhouses directly to learn about early care days and summer hours.

Potential members are always welcome to stop by for a tour.

For more information visit https://scvbgc.org.

boys and girls clbu

boys and girls club 3
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’

Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’

Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser

Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Mitchell Coleman Named Tejon Ranch Conservancy Executive Director

Mitchell Coleman Named Tejon Ranch Conservancy Executive Director
Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Coleman as the organization’s Executive Director, effective immediately.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its annual Board Holiday Luncheon, a special gathering to celebrate and honor those who continue to uplift the club and the young people it serves.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Board Holiday Luncheon
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Come and share your wish lists and take a photo with Santa in his holiday home through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at Valencia Town Center.
Photos With Santa at Valencia Town Center Through Christmas Eve
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
The city of Santa Clarita invites families to experience the magic of the holidays at the fifth annual Barnyard Light Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park.
Dec. 13: Holiday Sparkle Takes Over at Hart Park Barnyard Light Tour
Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Regency Blend: a Tea Making Social, Friday, Dec. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 19: ‘Regency Blend, A Tea Making Social’ at Newhall Library
LASD Reminds Drivers ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Holiday Season
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
LASD Reminds Drivers ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Holiday Season
Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’
A two-decade Christmas tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 20, when Faith Community Church welcomes hundreds of neighbors for its 20th annual “Festividad for Christ” celebration.
Dec. 20: Faith Community Church Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Festividad for Christ’
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys and Girls Ascending
As we complete the second week of Foothill League soccer competition, trends are beginning to show, and Saugus has taken over first place in both the boys and girls leagues.
Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys and Girls Ascending
CDPH Warns Consumers Do Not Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. Eggs
The California Department of Public Health is working with local health departments and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to the consumption of eggs.
CDPH Warns Consumers Do Not Eat Recalled Vega Farms, Inc. Eggs
Cougars Win Second Straight Road Game, 83-69 at L.A. City
College of the Canyons men's basketball played to an 83-69 road win at L.A. City College on Wednesday, Dec. 10 as the Cougars received 43 bench points to help secure the win.
Cougars Win Second Straight Road Game, 83-69 at L.A. City
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market will host a holiday market, 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at 27426 Navigation Avenue, Valencia, CA 91381.
Dec. 14: Valencia FivePoint Farmers Market Holiday Market
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Real Way Foundation Inc. is teaming up with J.C.L. Productions’ L.A. Clave Latin Jazz Band for the Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta Holiday Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 13, beginning at 5 p.m.
Dec. 13: Real Way Foundation Hosts ‘Very Merry Jazzy Fiesta’
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Luna Events will host a Winter Wonderland Holiday Market, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Saugus High School.
Dec. 20: Winter Wonderland Holiday Market at Saugus High School
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 will host its 2025 Holiday Boutique, a fundraiser to help children with disabilities on Saturday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dec. 13: Elks 2025 Holiday Boutique Fundraiser
CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat TRE House brand Magic Mushroom gummies, chocolate bars and syrup.
CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat TRE House Brand Magic Mushroom Products
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
On Nov. 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recovered an item which appears to be a large ceremonial brass bell.
LASD Seeks Info on Recovered Ceremonial Brass Bell
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valencia High School’s internationally acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, “Two N’ Four,” has been selected to perform at the 2026 Jazz Education Network International Conference in New Orleans.
Valencia High ‘Two N’ Four’ Choir Ensemble Earns National Spotlight
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
This week Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) continued her “District Dialogues” series with an education roundtable, bringing together school superintendents from across the High Desert.
Valladares Hosts High Desert Education Roundtable
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
Rep. George Whitesides (D-CA-27) and Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN-6) have introduced the National Scam Prevention Coordination Act, legislation that would establish an office in the White House to oversee and coordinate the implementation of a national strategy for fraud and scam prevention.
Whitesides Introduces Legislation to Crack Down on Fraud, Scams
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
TMU track star Jack Anderson, the recent winner of the NAIA Men's Cross Country Championship, competed in the Sharon Colyear Invitational Dec. 5-6 in Boston.
TMU’s Anderson Competes Against Elite Field in Boston
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $1.1 billion to fund new zero-emission buses, charging stations, and related infrastructure
State Approves $1.1B in Zero-Emission Transit, Safer Roadways, Infrastructure
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
 Indie Films R Us, the newest streaming platform to enter the market, has announced a strategic partnership with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival to expand meaningful distribution opportunities for independent filmmakers.
Indie Films R Us Partners With SCIFF to Advance Indie Distribution
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
Coalition for Clean Air is issuing this urgent warning regarding unauthorized individuals who are falsely claiming to represent the CCA while canvassing neighborhoods in Los Angeles.
Coalition for Clean Air Warns of Potential Scammers in the L.A. Area
SCVNews.com