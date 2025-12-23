Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer

From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.

Throughout December, Club members participated in festive activities that blended holiday joy with community service. Teen leaders in the Keystone program volunteered at Valencia Town Center, offering free gift wrapping to shoppers.

The project gave teens a chance to build leadership skills, interact with the public, and support programs that prepare them for future careers, with all donations benefiting local youth development efforts.

Keystone teens also partnered with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station to bake and deliver cupcakes to a local senior center, creating meaningful moments across generations and reinforcing the spirit of giving back.

Holiday magic was easy to spot across Clubhouses. At the James T. Ventress Clubhouse, a Santa float, provided by the Castaic Lions Club, rolled in to the excitement of young members.

Children met Santa, selected gifts, enjoyed warm hot chocolate, and eagerly shared their new toys with friends.

A similar celebration took place at the Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse, where Santa made a special appearance and children received holiday gifts of their own.

For many local families, the season brought more than celebration—it brought relief. Through the Club’s Adopt A Family initiative, households received gifts for every family member, helping ensure the holidays were filled with joy, dignity, and togetherness. Some families even received special doorstep deliveries from Santa himself, easing financial stress and creating memories that will last long beyond the season.

Creative expression also played a major role in the festivities. Across Club sites, members took part in holiday themed arts and crafts, filling rooms with color, imagination, and winter themed cheer.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of our kids this season has been incredible. The holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and our goal is always to make sure every child feels supported, celebrated, and cared for. The community’s generosity made that possible,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

While the holidays offered moments of excitement, they also highlighted the deeper work taking place year round—programs that build leadership, provide mentorship, support families, and create safe spaces where youth feel valued and encouraged.

Founded in 1968, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides local youth with academic support, enrichment programs, mentorship, and a welcoming second home.

Membership is $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling, with scholarships available.

To get involved or learn more, visit www.scvbgc.org or follow the club on social media.

Fire station 150 stopped by to deliver toys to Boys & Girls Club of SCV members.

