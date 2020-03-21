Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress

The following message went out to Boys & Girls Club supporters across the country:

We know that you are on the front lines serving youth and the community. BGCA has been working diligently on your behalf to ensure Boys & Girls Clubs are top of mind with Congress and the Administration when coronavirus relief legislation is being negotiated. Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Clubs. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you now on how this public health crisis is impacting your Club, the youth you serve, and your community-at-large.

In response to your concerns, there are specific policy issues we believe will help ensure our Movement can navigate the impact of this crisis:

– Efforts are needed to include financial recovery supports for non-profit organizations in any congressional stimulus package

– Due to the uncertainty of whether it is safe to keep Clubs open, ensure Clubs will not be penalized for being unable to serve our youth in-person, for programs like 21st Century Community Learning Centers

– For Clubs that have been able to stay open and are providing extended child-care services funding is needed to support these efforts

– Clubs will need additional supports for supplies and services to keep facilities clean, safe and sanitary

– In the absence of school meals, Clubs are stepping up to ensure youth have the nutrition they need during this time. Allow flexibility in how meals are getting to kids

Will you ask your Members of Congress to include these in Stimulus packages being debated?

TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE. Please act now and share how this crisis is impacting your Club with our elected officials. Please, share this with your Board or Club stakeholders to also take action.

Sincerely,

Missy Dugan

SVP, Government Relations

Boys & Girls Clubs of America