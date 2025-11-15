Brad Berens, 74, Former Executive Director of the SCV Senior Center

Brad Berens, former executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center from 1991 to 2007, died on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in his sleep at home after a sudden illness.

He was born on June 1, 1951, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Gretchen Mace-Berens and Robert Berens. His father was a Navy pilot and the family moved every two years, which included stops in the South Seas to Georgia, Maryland and Texas.

Berens’ contributions to expanding services to Santa Clarita Valley seniors were so noteworthy that he was given “The Key to the City” by the city of Santa Clarita in 2010.

His greatest passion was allowing seniors to “age in place.”

“Housing is certainly a top concern. The more affordable housing we can provide, the more we can keep seniors here in the community they call home. Affordable housing coupled with in-home services gives us the ability to help seniors “age in place” especially for the advanced elderly,” said Berens in an interview conducted in 2007.

Berens spent much of his life working in nonprofits, starting in his 20s. He took a 10-year hiatus to work in aerospace, where he worked with the Saudi Arabian government and Litton International Development Corp. Even in the corporate world, Berens’ focus was still working with people.

“I was basically a social worker helping the Saudis acclimate to the United States,” he said in a 2007 interview. “Later I saw the advertisement for the executive director position here in Santa Clarita and liked the fact that I could work in my own community. I had already dealt with the end-of-life needs for both of my parents where I gained a great appreciation for the needs of seniors. Funny, looking back in junior high school I took an assessment test and was told I would be a good diplomat or social worker. My life has allowed me to do both in a sense.

After leaving the SCV Senior Center, Berens worked at Ventura County Caregivers, a nonprofit agency serving homebound seniors, then became the interim executive director of the Antelope Valley Committee on Aging in 2011.

Berens is survived by his four children, Robert Bradley Berens, Aja Elena Berens, Taro Payman Berens and Jiro Stephen Berens; two grandchildren, Ava Gray Berens and Hester Elizabeth Berens and daughter-in-law, Natalie Rose Gates-Berens. He is also survived by his older sister Michelle Berens-Rowland, her husband Steve Rowland and niece and nephew Devon and Chris Rowland.

His daughter, Aja Elena Beren, issued the following statement:

“Our father was truly an exceptional man, an inspiration to many and a tireless advocate for those in need. Throughout his lifelong career as a social activist, he dedicated himself to serving others in countless ways, offering support and compassion to seniors, women and children, survivors of domestic violence, immigrants, refugees, the homeless and anyone without a voice. Brad cared with his whole heart, and his work left a lasting impact on his community and all who knew him.”

The family has created a GoFundMe account to supportend of life and funeral costs: www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-the-life-of-brad-berens.

